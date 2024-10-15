Prime Minister announces appointment of new Chief Justice of the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada

CANADA, October 15 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Mary J. L. Gleason, a judge of the Federal Court of Appeal and a judge of the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada, as the new Chief Justice of the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada. Chief Justice Gleason replaces the Honourable B. Richard Bell, who retired effective October 30, 2023. Quote “The Honourable Mary J. L. Gleason is a highly respected member of Canada’s legal community. As she takes on her new role as Chief Justice of the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada, I wish her continued success. I know she brings a wealth of experience to the position and will continue to serve Canadians well.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada Quick Facts Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada.

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister. Biographical Note

