Prime Minister announces appointment of new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia

CANADA, October 15 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Ronald A. Skolrood, a judge of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, as the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Chief Justice Skolrood replaces the Honourable Christopher E. Hinkson, who retired effective May 7, 2024.

“I wish the Honourable Ronald A. Skolrood every success as he takes on his new role as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of British Columbia. He is a respected member of the legal community and has extensive experience in many areas of law. I am confident he will be a great asset to the people of British Columbia.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada.

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

