PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 "Ramdam nila na may pagbabago" — Bong Go defends Duterte's War on Drugs, clarifies no illegal order given Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed former President Rodrigo Duterte's significant impact on the Philippines through his firm stance on the war on drugs, citing overwhelming public support and recognition during his presidency. In an ambush interview on Monday, October 14, Go pointed out that Duterte's anti-drug campaign was even met with a standing ovation during many of his State of the Nation Addresses (SONAs), as both Houses of Congress acknowledged then the positive changes it brought to the country. "Standing ovation po ang Kongreso at ang Senado dahil ramdam nila na may pagbabago po at tinupad ni dating Pangulong Duterte ang kanyang ipinangako noon," Go emphasized during the interview. "Bakit ngayon, mag-isa na lang siya? Hindi ba kayo nakinabang? Hindi ba nakinabang ang mga kababayan nating Pilipino?" Go underscored that Duterte's presidency concluded with a high satisfaction rating. "Bumaba si Pangulong Duterte sa Malacañang bilang most popular President with an excellent rating at 88% satisfaction rating," he said, referencing a June 2022 survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS). Furthermore, Go mentioned that according to Pulse Asia surveys, 88% of Filipinos supported the war on drugs in September 2017, and 69% considered eradicating the drug menace as the Duterte administration's greatest achievement as of June 2018. Go went on to highlight the peace of mind the campaign provided to Filipinos, especially Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who felt reassured that their families back home were safe. Meanwhile, Go expressed his concern that the current environment might embolden criminals and drug lords. "Ang nangyayari ngayon, lumalakas po ang loob ng mga drug lord," he warned. He emphasized that it should be criminals and drug addicts who fear walking the streets at night, not ordinary citizens. "Dapat po ang kriminal, dapat po ang drug addict ang takot maglakad sa gabi," Go stated, reiterating the need to continue efforts to keep communities safe. The crime rate in the Philippines significantly dropped by 73.76% during the first five years of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, as reported by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). The total number of index crimes, including murder, rape, and robbery, decreased from 131,699 in 2016 to 34,552 in 2021. The DILG attributed the improved peace and order to the government's intensified anti-criminality programs, leading to greater public confidence in safety. In the same interview, Go, who served as Special Assistant to the President from 2016 to October 2018 and even when Duterte was still a local official in Davao City, reiterated that he received no illegal order from the former president especially in relation to the campaign against illegal drugs. "Abogado po si Pangulong Duterte, dati po siyang prosecutor. Hindi siya magbibigay ng instruction na iligal, so wala siyang inutusan na patayin mo ito," Go said. "Kung sakali mang mayroon siyang iutos sa akin na iligal, hindi ko po ito susundin. Hindi rin po ako papayag na utusan ng iligal," he added. Senator Go, in the same chance interview with Senate reporters, clarified that the former President fully supported the uniformed personnel, including the police, during his administration. He however reiterated that there was no reward system in the implementation of the drug war. The lawmaker called such allegations as "baseless." "Full support po si dating Pangulong Duterte sa pulis, sa uniformed personnel. In fact, 2018, pinadoble niya po ng sahod ng pulis, military, uniformed personnel," Senator Go said. Senator Go also mentioned that the former President's support to the uniformed personnel is not only limited to salary increase. Mr. Duterte likewise talked to the troops, visited those wounded in action and those who perished in action and gave aid to uniformed personnel.

