PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 16, 2024 "Ilang pasyente pa sana ang matutulungan kung napirmahan na" — Bong Go urges DSWD to expand aid provided in Malasakit Centers In a Senate hearing on Monday, October 14, on the proposed 2025 budget for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged concerned agencies to sign the proposed Joint Administrative Order (JAO) that would further expand the medical assistance being provided in Malasakit Centers. The proposed JAO involving PhilHealth, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Department of Health, and the DSWD which are all mandated to be part of all Malasakit Centers in accordance with the law, aim to expand the medical assistance provided particularly for poor and indigent patients. In particular, DSWD only currently provides food, transportation and burial assistance in Malasakit Centers. The proposed JAO will allow the department to also provide additional medical-related financial aid to qualified beneficiaries on top of what PhilHealth, DOH and PCSO can cover. Go stressed the importance of this initiative, stating, "Hindi na nila (dapat) kailangan magmakaawa o humingi ng tulong sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno pa." Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops that aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 15 million Filipinos. During the hearing, Go expressed his frustration over the prolonged delay of the JAO, which had been under discussion since the previous year. The order is expected to allow the DSWD to provide more than just transportation and financial assistance, expanding their role to include medical aid. Go's pointed questioning directed at DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian revealed that while they had just received the amended JAO from the DOH, the document still required legal review. Go was firm in reminding concerned officials that the delay had left countless patients without the help they desperately needed. "Naalala ko kasi, Mr. Secretary, last year pa po 'yan. Ilang pasyente pa sana ang matutulungan pa n'yan kung napirmahan na po 'yung JAO," Go remarked. Gatchalian confirmed that they were indeed in possession of the document but had only received it last week. "We are already in receipt of the amended JAO last week from DOH. It's right here now. It's due for legal review lang sa department namin, but I assure you we'll sign it in the soonest possible time," Gatchalian responded. One of Go's key advocacies throughout the hearing was ensuring that indigent patients no longer have to navigate multiple government offices to get the help they need. He emphasized the importance of reducing hospital expenses for those who can barely afford to pay their medical bills. "Aside from pamasahe, mas makakatulong na kayo through medical assistance (kapag may approved JAO na). Kasi ngayon po, 'di ba pamasahe lang po ang tinutulong ninyo or financial assistance?" Go explained, urging the DSWD to expedite the integration of their services into the Malasakit Centers. Gatchalian acknowledged the senator's concerns, confirming that DSWD social workers were already stationed at all Malasakit Centers to assist patients. "That's why precisely in the last meeting, we also reported that social workers have been deployed in all the Malasakit Centers from our records kasi we believe nga that it's the first point of contact of patients that need help," the DSWD secretary affirmed. Go, however, did not hide his disappointment over the slow pace of the JAO's finalization, especially since the DOH was the lead agency responsible for its drafting. "Hindi naman para sa atin 'yan. Para po 'yan sa mga kababayan nating mahirap," Go emphasized. Gatchalian assured the Senate that despite the delay, the DSWD fully supported the initiative and would work swiftly to ensure the JAO was signed as soon as possible. In response, Go challenged the DSWD to settle the matter quickly, making it clear that it was in the best interest of the Filipino people. "Baka pwede hong ma-settle na po 'yan before po na ma-aprubahan po ang kanilang budget po," Go concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.