IHL commemoration in Romania: 70 years since the ratification of the Geneva Conventions

Upon the invitation of the Romanian government, the ICRC participated in two events in Bucharest to promote international humanitarian law (IHL) in Romania. The event held on 8 May was hosted at the Romanian Parliament and chaired by the President of the Committee on Legal Matters, Discipline, and Immunities of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament. It gathered representatives of the Romanian government, Romanian and international organisations and a network of IHL lecturers and students.

Second event was the yearly IHL Roundtable organised by the Centre for IHL of the National Defense University “Carol I” in Bucharest, where high level representatives of the military and political authorities, as well as academia discussed the importance of IHL in the current international security environment. The ICRC speakers underlined the importance of respect of IHL in the current world context, as well as appreciated the role of Romania as a key partner in promoting IHL in the region.