Uniti Group Inc. to Deliver Keynote Presentation at the 2024 INCOMPAS Show

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to deliver the keynote presentation at the 2024 INCOMPAS Show. The presentation is scheduled for 8:45 AM MDT / 10:45 AM EDT on October 21, 2024 in Denver, CO.

Any materials used in conjunction with the keynote presentation will be made available on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com under the Events & Presentations tab.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2024, Uniti owns approximately 142,000 fiber route miles, 8.6 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

bill.ditullio@uniti.com

