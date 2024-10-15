Wearable Medical Devices Market to Soar to $151.8 Billion by 2029, Driven by a 27.5% CAGR from 2024

Wearable medical devices, like smartwatches and glucose patches, monitor health in real time, enabling early detection and personalized care.

Boston, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for “ Wearable Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets ” is estimated to grow from $45.0 billion in 2024 to $151.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% from 2024 through 2029.”

The research report on the global market for wearable medical devices provides a comprehensive analysis segmented by product, application, and sales channel. Covering market estimations and trends through 2029, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW), with 2023 as the base year for data and forecasts extending to 2029. It delves into major players, technologies, applications, and market dynamics, exploring geographic opportunities in detail. Analytical frameworks such as PESTEL analysis, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) analysis, regulatory landscape, reimbursement scenarios, and competitive analysis are also featured, offering valuable insights for strategic planning by companies in the sector.

The following factors drive the global market for wearable medical devices:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases: The global rise in chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases is a significant concern. Wearable devices have emerged as effective tools to monitor vital signs, track symptoms, and manage these chronic illnesses. The need for continuous health monitoring is driving the demand for wearable medical devices, providing individuals with the means to keep their conditions in check and potentially prevent complications.

Growing Population of Dependents: As the global population ages, there is an increasing demand for healthcare services. Wearable devices are instrumental in enabling remote patient monitoring, which allows caregivers to keep track of patient’s health without the need for frequent hospital visits. This technology is particularly beneficial for dependents, including the elderly and those with disabilities, offering them a better quality of life and more independence.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Both governments and individuals are investing more in healthcare, seeking cost-effective solutions for preventive care, early detection, and disease management. Wearable medical devices contribute to this by reducing the need for hospitalization and promoting better health outcomes. The cost savings associated with these devices are significant, making them an attractive option for managing healthcare expenditures.

Technological Advancements: The field of wearable devices has been transformed by innovations in sensor technology, miniaturization, and connectivity. Modern smartwatches, fitness trackers, and medical wearables offer accurate data collection, real-time alerts, and seamless smartphone integration. These technological advancements have driven the adoption of wearable devices, contributing to the market's growth as more people recognize their benefits.

Corporate Wellness Programs and Incentives: Employers increasingly recognize the importance of employee health and well-being. Corporate wellness programs are designed to encourage healthier lifestyles among employees, and wearable devices play a crucial role in these initiatives. By promoting physical activity, stress management, and better sleep, wearable devices help improve overall employee health. Additionally, incentives such as insurance discounts further boost the adoption of wearable health technology, making these devices a key component of corporate wellness strategies.

Report Synopsis

Key Interesting Facts About the global market for wearable medical devices:

1 billion individuals use smart wearables daily.

Over 7.5 billion people worldwide.

1 in 5 individuals uses a smartwatch or fitness tracker.

70% of wearable users show greater levels of physical activity.

The global market for wearable medical devices report includes in-depth data and analysis addressing the following important queries:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global wearable medical devices market is valued at an estimated $45.0 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach $151.8 billion by 2029, at an estimated CAGR of 27.5% from 2024 to 2029.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

What segments are covered in the market?

The report will provide information on the wearable medical devices market and their growth projections in the coming years. Recent developments of companies operating in this market space have been covered. Information about technologies, applications, PESTEL analysis, reimbursement scenarios, and business strategies have been provided in the report. The report also identifies promising and emerging countries where the established players can expand their business.

Which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029 by application type?

The health and fitness segment dominates the wearable medical devices market and will continue to do so by 2029.

Which region has the highest market share?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT

ACTIGRAPH LLC.

DEXCOM INC.

GE HEALTHCARE

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

MEDTRONIC

MASIMO

SENSORIA INC.

TURINGSENSE INC.

VITALCONNECT

VIVALNK INC.

VIVOSENSMEDICAL GMBH

WAHOO FITNESS

WHOOP

YBRAIN INC.

ZEPHYR (MEDTRONIC)

ZOLL MEDICAL CORP.

