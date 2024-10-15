AMA Announces 2024 Joy in Medicine Recognized Health Organizations

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association (AMA) today announced 62 health systems, hospitals and medical groups that have earned national distinction in 2024 as newly recognized Joy in Medicine™ health organizations. The honorees join a total of 130 health organizations that currently carry the prestigious AMA distinction granted by the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program in acknowledgment of each organization’s efforts to enhance physician well-being by resolving the root causes of work-related burnout.



After peaking during the COVID-19 pandemic at levels higher than ever before measured, the physician burnout rate in the United States has dipped under 50 percent for the first time in four years. Despite recent progress, burnout levels remain much higher among physicians than other U.S. workers. Continued efforts are essential to fighting the causes of burnout in the health care workforce.



“The physician burnout crisis that has swept across the health care workforce demands urgent action, and the AMA is proud to honor health organization that have joined a national movement to transform health delivery systems by promoting professional well-being as an essential element to meet patients’ need for high-quality care,” said AMA President Bruce A. Scott, M.D. “Each health organization that has earned the AMA’s Joy in Medicine recognition is a national leader in this movement with bold visions for redesigned clinical systems to foster professional well-being and support quality care.”



Launched in 2019, the Joy in Medicine Health System Health System Recognition Program has recognized health organizations in 35 states. Organizations that earn recognition from the program are designated with an achievement level based on their documented investment in prioritizing physician well-being. Each level – bronze, silver, and gold – is composed of six demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support. Recognition as a Joy in Medicine health organization is valid for two years.



“The goal of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program is to unite the health care community in building a nationwide culture committed to the well-being of clinical care teams by helping health organizations invest in action plans promoting professional fulfillment and meaning that clinicians find in caring for their patients,” said Christine Sinsky, M.D., AMA vice president of professional satisfaction.



The AMA is active on every front in the fight against system-level drivers of physician burnout. Through our research, collaborations, advocacy and leadership, the AMA is working to make the patient‐physician relationship more valued than paperwork, technology an asset and not a burden, and physician burnout a thing of the past. Learn more about the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program at ama-assn.org/joyinmedicine.





