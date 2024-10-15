Actelis Networks Announces Follow-On Order from U.S. Department of Transportation Agency Expanding Footprint to New Regions

Follow-on order builds on Actelis’ previously announced significant contract with the same aerial transportation agency, expanding the network into new regions and underscoring growing confidence in Actelis’ secure and flexible networking solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received a new follow-on order in new geographies from a major aerial transportation agency operating underneath the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Transportation. This follows the significant order previously announced by Actelis in September, for the same agency, demonstrating the agency’s confidence in Actelis to deliver a robust and secure connectivity solution while maximizing their existing network infrastructure.



The project calls for advanced technology to support the backhaul of radar communications—critical for ensuring air safety and smooth operations. Actelis’ solution enables reliable transmission of radar data to air traffic control centers, providing the high bandwidth and security essential in mission-critical environments. A key advantage of Actelis’ technology lies in its adaptability: in fiber-equipped locations, Actelis’ hybrid-fiber devices manage data transmissions seamlessly, while in areas without fiber, Actelis’ solution enhances the performance of existing twisted pair copper to fiber-grade quality. This flexibility delivers an immediate, cost-effective upgrade to existing infrastructure.

“We continue to build a strong reputation across intelligent transportation networks, securing follow-on orders by demonstrating our value across diverse applications—from traffic management to railway connectivity and aerial transportation,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Reliable connectivity is critical for safe travel and fluid mobility. Our flexible solution enables agencies to complete projects significantly faster than alternative options, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner.”

With billions invested globally in modernizing air traffic management systems, reliable and adaptable solutions like Actelis’ are in high demand. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the global air traffic management and consulting market is expected to grow from $14.79 billion in 2024 to $19.46 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.49%.

“Despite substantial investments, modernization efforts remain challenged by the high costs of new wiring for connectivity,” Barlev added. “Our solution leverages existing network wiring, enabling agencies to maximize their budgets while avoiding unnecessary labor expenses.”

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.

For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

