LifeVantage to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on October 29, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call for investors at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.



Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, November 12, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 13749350, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13749350.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1691932&tp_key=975c2e4123. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs to optimize cellular function—just as nature intended. LifeVantage owns the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators. The line of scientifically validated dietary supplements includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the AM/PM System, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own sales business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

