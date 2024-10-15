Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 p.m. ET

DURANGO, Colo., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products including gourmet caramel apples, is reporting financial and operating results for its fiscal second quarter ended August 31, 2024.



“We are pleased with our progress this quarter as we begin executing our multi-year strategic plan,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO of RMCF. “We have been focused on several critical areas of the business: strengthening the company’s liquidity, rebuilding a strong executive team, expanding our franchise network, and laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth and profitability.

“In recent months, we welcomed several key team members, including a new CFO to lead our finance organization. We are also beginning to drive momentum with the expansion of our franchise network across eight strategic markets in the U.S., starting with a new store opening in Edmond, Oklahoma next month. We are finalizing new franchise agreements for three additional store locations, which we expect to announce in the coming weeks. At the same time, our rebranding initiative is nearly complete, and we anticipate unveiling the new store design by year-end, which will enhance the RMCF experience for both franchisees and consumers.”

Geygan continued, “Subsequent to quarter end, we took an important step to improve our financial position with a new $6 million credit facility, which allowed us to retire our previous $4 million credit facility and raise additional capital for ongoing investments. With a strengthened balance sheet, improved liquidity and a committed franchise network, we believe we are well-positioned to execute our three-year strategic plan and drive RMCF toward sustainable growth and profitability.”

Fiscal Q2 2025 Financial Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $6.4 million compared to $6.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total product and retail gross profit was $0.6 million compared to $0.4 million. Gross margin improved to 11.5% compared to 7.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to increased pricing and improved operating efficiencies.

Total Costs and Expenses were reduced to $7.3 million compared to $7.6 million in the year-ago period.

Net loss for the quarter was $0.7 million or ($0.11) per share, compared to net loss of $1.0 million or ($0.16) per share in fiscal Q2 2024.

Conference Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s opening remarks. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com .

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.rmcf.com/ .

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is an international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection stores, and a producer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory was ranked in both the Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine and the Franchise 400 by Franchise Times for 2024. The Company is headquartered in Durango, Colorado. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements of our expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. The statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this document may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "potential," or similar expressions. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements expressing general views about future operational performance, financial results and execution of the Company’s strategic plan - are forward-looking statements. Management of the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our Company’s actual results to differ materially from historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: inflationary impacts, changes in the confectionery business environment, seasonality, consumer interest in our products, receptiveness of our products internationally, consumer and retail trends, costs and availability of raw materials, competition, the success of our co-branding strategy, the success of international expansion efforts and the effect of government regulations. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained herein, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts) August 31, 2024 (unaudited) February 29, 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 973 $ 2,082 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $367 and $332, respectively 2,439 2,184 Notes receivable, current portion, less current portion of the allowance for credit losses of $18 and $30, respectively 36 489 Refundable income taxes 63 46 Inventories 6,115 4,358 Other 702 443 Current assets held for sale 666 - Total current assets 10,994 9,602 Property and Equipment, Net 7,724 7,758 Other Assets Notes receivable, less current portion and allowance for credit losses of $12 and $0, respectively 77 695 Goodwill 576 576 Intangible assets, net 224 238 Lease right of use asset 1,460 1,694 Other 75 14 Total other assets 2,412 3,217 Total Assets $ 21,130 $ 20,577 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,714 $ 3,411 Line of credit 3,450 1,250 Accrued salaries and wages 962 1,833 Gift card liabilities 688 624 Other accrued expenses 154 301 Contract liabilities 147 150 Lease liability 380 503 Deposit Liability 358 - Total current liabilities 8,853 8,072 Lease Liability, Less Current Portion 1,081 1,191 Contract Liabilities, Less Current Portion 671 678 Total Liabilities 10,605 9,941 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.001 par value per share; 250,000 authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 46,000,000 shares authorized, 7,588,587 shares and 6,306,027 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 6 Additional paid-in capital 12,163 9,896 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,646 ) 734 Total stockholders' equity 10,525 10,636 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 21,130 $ 20,577





Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 31, August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Sales $ 4,918 $ 5,016 $ 10,197 $ 10,032 Franchise and royalty fees 1,462 1,542 2,590 2,962 Total Revenue 6,380 6,558 12,787 12,994 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales 4,350 4,632 9,936 9,391 Franchise costs 952 614 1,493 1,293 Sales and marketing 138 442 568 915 General and administrative 1,622 1,687 2,861 3,619 Retail operating 194 162 393 265 Depreciation and amortization, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense of $190, $183, $386 and $354, respectively, included in cost of sales 38 32 80 63 Total costs and expenses 7,294 7,569 15,331 15,546 Loss from Operations (914 ) (1,011 ) (2,544 ) (2,552 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense (63 ) (6 ) (98 ) (13 ) Interest income 7 18 14 38 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 248 - 248 - Other income, net 192 12 164 25 Loss Before Income Taxes (722 ) (999 ) (2,380 ) (2,527 ) Income Tax Provision (Benefit) - - - - Loss from Continuing Operations (722 ) (999 ) (2,380 ) (2,527 ) Discontinued Operations Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 69 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 635 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 704 Net Loss $ (722 ) $ (999 ) $ (2,380 ) $ (1,823 ) Basic Loss per Common Share Loss from continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.40 ) Earnings from discontinued operations - - - 0.11 Net loss $ (0.11 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.29 ) Diluted Loss per Common Share Loss from continuing operations $ (0.11 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.40 ) Earnings from discontinued operations - - - 0.11 Net loss $ (0.11 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 6,686,537 6,239,078 6,507,323 6,284,846 Dilutive Effect of Employee Stock Awards - - - - Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 6,686,537 6,239,078 6,507,323 6,284,846

