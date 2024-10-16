New Tattoo-Inspired Tequila Brand Marcado 28 Hits Shelves with Premium Blanco and Reposado

Boasting Just Three Ingredients, Chef Michael Voltaggio and Legendary Tequila Family Create a Spirit That Leaves a Mark

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspired by the irreverent art of tattoo culture comes a new premium tequila that Dares to be Defiant: Marcado 28 . Prolific Chef Michael Voltaggio has partnered with Spirits & Wines That Rock to bring this small-batch Blanco and Reposado to life with the help of a celebrated family-run and women-led Mexican business with over ten generations of agave cultivation and distilling experience. Distilled using traditional, labor-intensive methods and utilizing 100% blue Weber agave, Marcado 28 tequila boasts only three ingredients: pristine water from the aquifers of Volcán de Tequila, hand-selected agave and yeast. Its Blanco ($49.99) and Reposado ($59.99) tequilas are now available online on Marcado28.com and at select ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stores throughout Florida with plans to expand nationwide."In a market dominated by celebrity brands, Marcado 28 defies the trend with a few of its own ‘celebrities’ who deserve to be recognized not for their fame and popularity but for their authentic expertise,” says Ron Roy, co-founder of Marcado 28. “From Chef Michael Voltaggio to Master Tequilero Bruno Barba and talented tattoo artists El Sando and Billy Baca, who created the original art for our labels, our ‘celebrities’ personify and define this brand: defiant, authentic and masterful –and these qualities shine in our premium product."Barba hails from the acclaimed Romo family of Mexico, which has been crafting tequila from the same agave fields for over 200 years. Barba’s great-grandmother, who has been credited with creating reposado tequila, passed down decades of invaluable insight into the distillation process. Barba uses this insight while cultivating and hand-selecting the 100% blue Weber agave in the Tequila Valleys of Jalisco, Mexico, to be slow-cooked for Marcado 28.By using stainless steel ovens to slowly steam the agave at a lower pressure and temperature than the industry standard, Barba is able to retain the agave's natural sweetness. A roller mill, open fermentation and pot distillation techniques add to the final product. Marcado 28 Blanco is unaged and unaltered, sweet and spicy with notes of pure agave, floral and citrus. Marcado 28 Reposado is rested in American oak barrels for eight months, developing its dark golden color and warm aromas of caramelized agave, honey, chili, citrus, chocolate and vanilla.A cutting-edge chef, Food Network star, "Top Chef" winner and Michelin star recipient, Voltaggio’s world-class palate helped guide the flavor profile of Marcado 28. When Voltaggio visited Jalisco, he was moved by Barba’s family’s story and the labor-intensive process of distilling tequila. "He approached the process like a master chef selecting ingredients for the perfect dish," said Barba. "Michael was especially drawn to the slow-baking process—perhaps it's the chef in him. When I told him this was my great-grandmother's method, we knew we would make this tequila the old-school way, with no shortcuts, just like Grandma did. The final product is something our family, with ten generations of tequila-making heritage, is incredibly proud of."Voltaggio has created several unique cocktail recipes using Marcado 28's Blanco and Reposado, available on the spirit's website, so refined tequila drinkers and novices alike can get a taste of the award-winning chef's recipes at home. "We're very proud of what we created together," remarks Voltaggio. "It's a blending of cultures, the forging of friendships and building bigger tables without borders to enjoy the spirit of Marcado 28 together. This is tequila for the people. ¡Salud!"For a fact sheet about Marcado 28, including additional information about the product and brand, click HERE.

