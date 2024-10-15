FEMA Provides $9.3 Million For Brigham City Water Line Upgrade Project

DENVER – FEMA has approved more than $9.3 million in hazard mitigation funding to improve stormwater drainage and flood diversion infrastructure along Box Elder Canyon between Mantua and Brigham City, Utah.

This grant will fund eligible construction costs to upgrade concrete water mains and steel piping that are more than 50 years old. The stormwater piping system diverts floodwater away from public and private structures in Brigham City, which has experienced historic flooding events within the last two decades. Existing piping will be replaced with higher quality materials that promote more efficient water flow, and all piping will be buried underground.

FEMA is providing 90 percent of the water line upgrade project, a total of $9,327,150.00. Funding was provided through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The remaining 10% of project costs is the responsibility of the local community.

FEMA’s HMGP provides funding to state, local, tribal and territorial governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces future disaster losses in their communities. The program’s initiative supports communities in reducing disaster losses and creating more resilience against disaster-related hazards.

Additional information about FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program can be found at https://www.fema.gov/grants/mitigation/hazard-mitigation.