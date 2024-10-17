Do You Believe in Magic? A Bewitching Benefit Concert

Music and performing arts have the power to inspire and bring people together. Through this, and all our concerts, we hope to make a meaningful impact in the fight against lung cancer.” — Hildy Grossman

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upstage Lung Cancer (ULC), a nonprofit organization that funds lung cancer research through the performing arts, is thrilled to announce its upcoming concert, “Do You Believe in Magic?” at the Mosesian Center for the Arts at 7:30pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. This is ULC’s 16th annual concert to create awareness, promote screening, and raise funds for life-saving lung cancer research. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning Arts and Entertainment critic, Joyce Kulhawik, the evening will feature an array of acclaimed singers, Brian De Lorenzo, Hildy Grossman (of The Follen Angels), Michael Hammond (of The Company Theater) and Paula Markowicz (of Divas With A Twist) accompanied by The Follen Angels band. The evening will showcase songs about magic and the talents of renowned magician, Ethan Child, known as The Great Ronaldo.The one night production focuses on making the impossible possible by offering audiences a dynamic blend of jazz, Broadway, and pop tunes with magic, miracles, and meaningful updates on groundbreaking lung cancer research. Using Mary Poppins’ philosophy that “A spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down,” ULC interweaves conversation and updates about lung cancer into an evening of music.Founded in Boston in 2008, ULC is the only cancer advocacy organization to exclusively utilize the performing arts to increase awareness, de-stigmatize the disease, and raise funds for cutting-edge lung cancer research. ULC is focused primarily on early detection to improve lung cancer survivorship and has invested $4 million for early detection research in partnership with other patient advocacy organizations (LUNGevity Foundation, GO2 for Lung Cancer, Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute). This research helps to provide a critical step toward improving survival rates and quality of life for patients. This year, ULC grants were awarded to researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Koch Institute at MIT, and University of Southern California; details can be found on the Research Page of ULC’s website.In addition to the musical performances, there will be opportunities for attendees to learn about lung cancer, meet researchers, and discover how their contributions are making a difference. What’s more, each year, ULC bestows their “Fan Award” upon an individual or organization whose efforts have shown exceptional leadership in the area of lung cancer. This year, the award will be presented to Dr. Chi-Fu Jeffrey Yang, a thoracic surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital, whose research is on improving access to diagnosis and treatment for black women at risk for lung cancer. Our other guest speakers are Dr. Francine Jacobson, a diagnostic radiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who will update the audience on what’s new in lung cancer screening and diagnosis, as well as Lauren Coye, a survivor who was diagnosed with lung cancer at 25 after years of misdiagnoses. Lauren never gave up on getting an accurate diagnosis and will share her inspiring story.ULC founder, 17-year lung cancer survivor and jazz recording artist, Hildy Grossman noted, “Music and performing arts have the power to inspire and bring people together. Through this, and all our concerts, we hope to make a meaningful impact in the fight against lung cancer.”Combining her passion for music and her desire to foster knowledge about innovations in early lung cancer research, detection, and treatment, Grossman is determined to change the staggering fact that lung cancer continues to be the number one cancer killer of women and men (more women die of lung cancer than of breast, uterine, and ovarian cancers combined). In addition, there remains a stigma that assumes patients caused their lung cancer by smoking. In fact, more than 50% of women with lung cancer are non-smokers. As Hildy added, “Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer.” She has gathered members of Boston’s vibrant performing arts scene to alter negative stereotypes so that lung cancer can receive the attention and research funding it deserves.The public is invited to join ULC for an evening where the magic of music and performance meets advances in lung cancer research to continue the fight against lung cancer with hope, innovation, and celebration.For more information about the concert, visit www.UpstageLungCancer.org/performances Upstage Lung Cancer is proud to have AstraZeneca, Lilly, and Genentech as sponsors for this event.

