Advantage IT: Empowering Colorado Businesses with Over Two Decades of Expertise IT Support

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over 20 years of combined experience, founders Ryan Kiselich and Kiki Isham have harnessed their passion and expertise to create a company that ensures businesses run smoothly with innovative IT services, Help Desk Support, advanced cybersecurity, and Network setup.A Story of Passion and CommitmentAdvantage IT began as a shared vision between two experienced IT professionals, Ryan Kiselich and Kiki Isham, who both found their love for technology early in their careers. Ryan's journey started at Best Buy, where his hands-on experience with over-the-counter computer repairs sparked a deeper interest in technology. This passion drove him to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology from Colorado Technical University. Equipped with his academic foundation, Ryan quickly climbed the ranks, working as an IBM mainframe operator and later becoming a regional IT manager for a Fortune 300 company.Kiki’s story followed a similar path. Starting as a technician at Best Buy, Kiki quickly found freelance work around Colorado Springs. His career took off as he became a Senior IT Technician for a Fortune 300 company, specializing in network security. Over the years, Kiki has accumulated an impressive portfolio of certifications, including System and Network Security, Advanced Cybersecurity, and he is on the verge of earning a Certified Ethical Hacking Certificate from EC-Council. His expertise in these areas allows Advantage IT to offer not just standard IT services but also high-level cybersecurity solutions to safeguard their clients' digital infrastructure.Recognizing a gap in the market for affordable and reliable IT services, Ryan and Kiki combined their strengths to co-create Advantage IT, a company dedicated to providing comprehensive technology solutions to businesses of all sizes.Delivering a Complete Technology SolutionAt its core, Advantage IT is more than just another IT service provider. The company is built on the belief that maintaining IT equipment and staying ahead of potential issues through preventive maintenance is key to ensuring a business runs smoothly. Ryan and Kiki know firsthand the importance of minimizing downtime, which is why Advantage IT goes beyond reactive fixes. They believe that anticipating and addressing problems before they arise gives their clients a real competitive edge.Their suite of services ranges from help desk support to network setup, security solutions, and advanced cybersecurity, leveraging Kiki’s extensive certifications to ensure that their clients are protected from modern-day cyber threats. They’ve successfully served a wide range of clients, from small local businesses to Fortune 100 companies. By focusing on proactive maintenance and cutting-edge cybersecurity, they help clients avoid unplanned downtime, security breaches, and operational setbacks.Customer-Centered Approach: Building Relationships that LastAt Advantage IT, the customer always comes first. The company prides itself on being highly customer-service-centric, guided by the belief that "if we don’t take care of our customers, someone else will." This motto is at the heart of everything they do, ensuring that every interaction is focused on the client's needs and long-term success."We believe in building relationships with our clients, relationships that continually build trust and understanding that we will always do what is right for them," says co-founder and CEO Kiki Isham. “It’s not just about fixing a problem today but about fostering a partnership that supports their business growth for years to come.”Advantage IT’s team consistently exceeds expectations in friendliness, product knowledge, and delivering on the IT experience. Whether it’s resolving a technical issue or providing guidance on IT strategy, the company’s goal is not just to fix problems but to build lasting relationships based on trust and reliability.The Advantage IT PromiseAdvantage IT is committed to giving businesses the competitive edge they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced, tech-driven world. With a focus on preventive maintenance, state-of-the-art solutions, and unmatched customer service, Advantage IT offers more than just technical expertise—they offer peace of mind.Businesses in Colorado can trust that, with Advantage IT, their technology is in good hands, allowing them to focus on what matters most—growing and running their operations. Ryan and Kiki’s 20 years of combined experience, hands-on expertise, certifications in cybersecurity, and passion for technology mean that every client receives the best possible service, ensuring their IT systems run smoothly, securely, and without interruptions.

