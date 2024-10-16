Linnworks Announces SHEIN Marketplace Integration

With SHEIN taking the market by storm, connecting to their marketplace has become the latest ‘big thing’ in online retail

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linnworks , a leading provider of ecommerce solutions, has today announced a new integration with the global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, SHEIN . The strategic partnership will allow sellers using Linnworks to seamlessly access SHEIN’s vast global marketplace, offering unprecedented exposure to millions of active consumers around the world.Renowned for its wide selection of budget-friendly products, the SHEIN Marketplace has rapidly grown into one of the most favored shopping destinations worldwide. In 2023, the SHEIN app was the most downloaded e-commerce platform globally, and by 2024, it has already exceeded 500 million downloads. Particularly popular among Gen Z and Millennials, the marketplace boasts a vast audience of 230 million active users, providing U.S. sellers with extensive opportunities to reach this highly engaged customer base.By connecting with Linnworks, sellers can now manage their listings, orders, inventory, and shipping across SHEIN and other integrated platforms, all from within the Linnworks ecosystem.“The integration with SHEIN is a game changer for our sellers, giving them access to one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic marketplaces globally,” said Chris Timmer, Chief Executive Officer at Linnworks. “At Linnworks, we are constantly evolving our platform to help online businesses scale and succeed, and this partnership is a reflection of that commitment.”With the SHEIN integration, Linnworks continues to build on its mission of making commerce easier for all. By offering a one-stop solution for managing multiple marketplaces, Linnworks is enabling brands to grow faster, streamline operations, and focus on creating superior customer experiences.About LinnworksLinnworks is a leading inventory management system (“IMS”), order management system (“OMS”) and warehouse management system (“WMS”) solutions provider and recently announced Connected CommerceOps platform that enables businesses to manage their inventory and orders across multiple channels seamlessly. With a focus on data-driven insights and operational efficiency, Linnworks empowers brands to grow and scale effectively.

