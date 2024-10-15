GoldSmith Labs Unveils Shockingly Human AI Voice Agents to Revolutionize Business Sales

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldSmith Labs, a fast-growing tech startup founded by Brendan Smith and Ethan Golden, has released its newest product: an AI Voice Agent that simplifies business communication, resulting in improvements to both inbound and outbound customer interactions for companies. The company seeks to dramatically decrease operational expenses without sacrificing productivity by managing tasks such as customer service, appointment scheduling, and lead generation—all without human intervention.

A Collaboration of Frustration and Innovation

GoldSmith Labs is the brainchild of Brendan Smith, an experienced entrepreneur and marketing agency owner who grew tired (and slightly frustrated) with how tedious cold calling could actually be. Despite the necessity of cold calling in lead generation for many industries, Smith knew this was an area that could be disrupted. He teamed up with Ethan Golden, an AI automation expert and former University of Arizona student. Together, they developed an AI solution that would solve most of the problems business communication causes while achieving the desired results.

"We wanted to create something that businesses could set and forget," Smith said. "Our Voice Agent handles everything, allowing businesses to grow while we manage their communication."

AI Voice Agent: Cutting-Edge Technology for the Modern Enterprise

The AI Voice Agent from GoldSmith Labs uses advanced artificial intelligence to handle up to 10,000 calls per hour—a complete game changer within the industry. From inbound inquiries and outbound sales to appointment scheduling and customer support, the system is built to optimize every interaction.

"Robots don’t get tired, they don’t need breaks, and they certainly don’t incur company expenses on trips," Golden stated. "They are stable, responsive, and always improving."

The AI draws from a library of over 10,000 unique voices to ensure businesses can tailor their agents based on company branding and target audience. This personalized touch is designed to enhance customer experience, making it as smooth and human-like as possible.

Additionally, the AI continually adapts, becoming more effective by learning from data gathered from every call it handles. This data-driven approach allows the system to scale and evolve with the company’s growth.

Aiming for the Market Leaders

GoldSmith Labs may be a new name in the market, but it has huge aspirations. The company hopes to become the go-to platform for AI-driven voice interactions across industries like real estate, customer service, and even food orders. Smith and Golden have set an ambitious goal of reaching $30 million in annual revenue while serving over 20,000 clients within five years.

"We aim to dominate the space by offering the best in AI voice agents," Smith explained. "In a few years, we want GoldSmith Labs to be synonymous with AI voice interaction across all industries."

Targeting Middle to Top-Market Businesses

The launch of GoldSmith Labs' AI Voice Agent is particularly aimed at middle to top-market decision-makers looking to cut costs while increasing operational efficiency. These businesses understand the value of automation but need solutions that can manage complex, large-scale interactions without compromising quality.

"Our target audience is professionals who are serious about scaling their business while keeping everything efficient," Golden noted. "We know our solution isn’t just another tool in the toolkit—it’s a game changer."

A Visionary, Results-Driven Brand

In many ways, the culture of GoldSmith Labs reflects its leadership. Smith describes the company’s ethos as “born to win,” which manifests in a results-driven approach without compromise. "We make things happen. Either get with it, or get left behind," he declared, emphasizing the startup's bold stance in the competitive AI space.

The AI Voice Agent empowers businesses to save time, reduce costs, and achieve greater productivity. By offering a highly efficient and impactful product, GoldSmith Labs stands out from the competition and delivers immediate results.

Looking Ahead

With its focus on rapid growth and market share, GoldSmith Labs positions itself as a leader in the future of business communication. Its innovative AI Voice Agent, paired with its results-driven leadership, makes the company one to watch in the coming years.

