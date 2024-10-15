Office Libations Launches Sustainable Grab-and-Go Lunches, Revolutionizing Workplace Food Services in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office Libations , a leading provider of office food services in San Francisco and a 3x member of the INC 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, is excited to announce its newest offering: Sustainable Grab-and-Go Office Lunches. These chef-prepared meals are designed to help businesses reduce food waste, cut costs, and provide convenient, nutritious options for busy professionals. Ideal for office managers looking to streamline their food programs, this service helps companies maintain an efficient, sustainable workplace with minimal effort.

"We're committed to helping office managers offer the best food solutions with less time spent on managing the program," said Claude Burns, CEO of Office Libations. "Our Grab-and-Go Lunches reduce waste and expenses while providing high-quality, sustainable meals, making the workplace more productive and environmentally conscious."

Key Benefits of Our Grab-and-Go Lunches:

Cost Savings: Reduce overall food program costs by minimizing waste and reducing the need for frequent replacements.

Reduce overall food program costs by minimizing waste and reducing the need for frequent replacements. Sustainability: Support environmentally responsible practices by reducing food waste and sourcing locally.

Support environmentally responsible practices by reducing food waste and sourcing locally. Less Management Time: Office managers spend less time overseeing food services, freeing up time for other responsibilities.



Why Choose Office Libations for Workplace Food Solutions in San Francisco?

Improved Employee Productivity: Nutritious, convenient meals keep employees focused and energized, helping to foster a more efficient and productive work environment.

Nutritious, convenient meals keep employees focused and energized, helping to foster a more efficient and productive work environment. Diverse Meal Options: We offer a variety of dietary choices, including vegan, gluten-free, and healthy office snacks.

We offer a variety of dietary choices, including vegan, gluten-free, and healthy office snacks. Customizable Solutions: Tailored options ensure your employees have the food they love, contributing to overall workplace wellness and satisfaction.



Our Comprehensive Corporate Food Services:

Office Coffee Subscription in San Francisco: Affordable and easy to manage, we ensure your office is always stocked with premium coffee.

Affordable and easy to manage, we ensure your office is always stocked with premium coffee. Office Pantry Management in San Francisco: We handle everything, from sourcing healthy snacks to keeping your pantry well-stocked and running smoothly.

We handle everything, from sourcing healthy snacks to keeping your pantry well-stocked and running smoothly. Corporate Culinary Services San Francisco: Whether it's for daily office lunches or special events, we provide sustainable, healthy, and delicious meals tailored to your needs.



About Office Libations:

Office Libations is a premier provider of office food services in San Francisco, specializing in workplace food solutions such as office food delivery, office coffee service, and office pantry management. Our new Sustainable Grab-and-Go Lunches offer a cost-effective, eco-friendly approach to keeping employees fueled and focused, all while minimizing food waste.

Limited-Time Offer: Get Your First Lunch Free!

We invite you to experience our Grab-and-Go Office Lunches with a complimentary meal on us! Schedule a consultation today, and we'll analyze your current food program while providing a free lunch to show how we can help reduce costs, cut waste, and deliver a better office food experience.

Contact Us: Claude Burns Chief Executive Officer 510-766-2337

claude@officelibations.com 562 Whitney Street, San Leandro, CA 94577

officelibations.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43e9a1d9-bd0d-46af-b9b4-ddadfde734d3



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f2bbe62-cbdf-43fa-baa8-d0007dc57b8d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18967df0-8297-4ad0-a0b2-2b2fee82601e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0e26aca-4891-4acb-8ee5-1c874aa50d30

Office Libations Panini Grab-and-Go Meals Office Libations Pasta Salad Grab-and-Go Meals Office Libations Caesar Salad Grab-and-Go Meals Office Libations Veggie Wraps Grab-and-Go Meals

