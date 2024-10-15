Personifi AI Unleashes the Shazam Band for Pets: The World’s First Cognitive Wearable, Ushering in a New Era of Pet-Human Connection

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Personifi AI shattered the boundaries between humans and pets with the unveiling of the Shazam Band, the AI-powered cognitive wearable that gives pets a voice. Shazam revolutionizes the relationship between pets and people by enabling pets to express their needs and emotions, and even offer empathy and support, fostering a deeper and more meaningful connection with humanity.



“The Shazam Band is a game-changer for the bond we share with our pets,” said John McHale, CEO of Personifi AI. “We’ve always imagined what our pets would say if they could speak—well, imagine no more. Shazam makes that dream a reality, bringing joy, empathy, and understanding into every interaction.”

A World of Personalities

Shazam is not just about cognition—it’s about fun. At the time of purchase, pet owners can choose from 27 imaginative personas that reflect their pet’s unique spirit. Whether your pet is a fast-talking mafia boss, a lovable goofball, or a witty southern belle, Shazam lets pets express their personality in hilarious and heartwarming ways. With voice options in English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Patois, Shazam speaks the language of love—literally.

Built by Visionaries

The Shazam Band was created by a powerhouse team blending expertise from technology, entertainment, science, and animal behavior.

Bobby Johnson, AKA RxCKSTxR, social media phenomenon and co-founder of Personifi AI, reflected on the project: “I’ve spent years giving pets a voice on social media to make people laugh, but Shazam is something I never thought possible. This tech is life-changing, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

A Wellbeing Win-Win

The benefits of Shazam extend beyond communication—it’s a win for pet, and human, wellbeing. “Shazam is a breakthrough that promotes happiness for humans and security for pets,” said Matt Beisner, world-renowned certified professional dog trainer, Personif AI Advisor, and Netflix, Disney+, and CNN pet pundit. “It creates a bridge of understanding that transforms how we care for and protect our pets and for how our pets can now care for us.”

AI for the Sake of Love

At the heart of the Shazam Band is Personifi’s cutting-edge AI technology - Sentience Augmentation. This advanced system combines sensors, machine learning, and vast data sets to interpret a pet’s emotions, health needs, and reasoning, allowing pets to “speak” in real-time, understand the emotions of humans, and provide empathy and love. Through the Shazam app, pet owners can also personalize their pet’s education by instilling beliefs, values, and knowledge as their pet matures.

The Shazam Band is available for pre-order starting October 15, 2024, with shipments beginning in February, 2025. The starting price is $495 USD. Visit www.shazampet.com for more details and to reserve your Shazam Band.

About Personifi AI

Personifi AI is pioneering the future of cognitive wearables, creating life-enhancing technology for humans and other sentient beings. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company’s first product, the Shazam Band, represents a bold leap in enriching the lives of pets and their owners. www.shazampet.com

About Bobby Johnson

Bobby Johnson, AKA RxCKStxR, is a social media celebrity renowned for giving pets a voice online and for his role as co-founder of Personifi AI. Follow Bobby on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

About Matt Beisner

Matt Beisner is a globally acclaimed dog trainer, star of Dog: Impossible on Disney+, and a leading expert featured on Netflix’s Inside the Mind of a Dog. www.thezendog.com

Contact

LaunchSquad for Shazam

shazam@launchsquad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.