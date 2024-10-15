Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,351 in the last 365 days.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), expects to report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the stock market closes on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on October 29, 2024.

The live webcast will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com.

Investor Contact:
Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
hluck@fivestarbank.com

Media Contact:
Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
swetton@fivestarbank.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Star Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more