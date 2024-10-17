Dr Jairo Aldana of Cardiovascular Research Foundation of Southern California Named Finalist for the Melvin Judkins Award

Dr Jairo Aldana of Cardiovascular Research Foundation of Southern California Named Finalist for the Melvin Judkins Early Career Clinical Investigator Award

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jairo Aldana-Bitar of Cardiovascular Research Foundation of Southern California (CVRF) Named Finalist for the Melvin Judkins Early Career Clinical Investigator Award, American Heart Association’s 2024 Scientific Sessions

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation of Southern California (CVRF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Jairo Aldana-Bitar has been named a finalist for the 2024 Melvin Judkins Early Career Clinical Investigator Award by the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Council on Cardiovascular Radiology and Intervention (CVRI). This recognition highlights Dr. Aldana-Bitar's exceptional contributions to cardiovascular research and innovation.

Dr. Aldana-Bitar’s abstract, "Atherosclerotic Plaque Progresses Over Time in Healthy Individuals Without MACE, Risk Factors, or Interventions" (Abstract Number: 4139340), was chosen among many high-quality submissions. His research provides significant insights into the progression of atherosclerotic plaque in individuals without major cardiovascular events, risk factors, or interventions.

As a finalist, Dr. Aldana-Bitar will present his findings at the AHA Scientific Sessions, which will take place from November 16 to 18, 2024, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Melvin Judkins Early Career Clinical Investigator Award competition will occur on November 16, from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM.

This award recognizes early-career professionals in cardiovascular science who have demonstrated outstanding research and leadership potential. The AHA’s Council on Cardiovascular Radiology and Intervention seeks to promote innovation and excellence among early-career investigators, fostering advancements in cardiovascular science.

Finalists will be honored at the Council on Cardiovascular Radiology and Intervention (CVRI) Reception where they will receive engraved plaques.

Dr. Aldana-Bitar, who serves as the Chamath Palihapitiya CVRF Research Fellow, conducts his research in affiliation with the Lundquist Institute at UCLA. Dr. Ronald Karlsberg, Chairman and Founder of the CVRF, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "Dr. Aldana-Bitar's recognition reflects our foundation's commitment to advancing cardiovascular research and improving patient care."

About the Cardiovascular Research Foundation of Southern California (CVRF):

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation of Southern California (CVRF) is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing early-stage translational research in cardiovascular medicine. Based in Beverly Hills, CVRF supports pioneering studies that bridge laboratory discoveries and clinical applications. By fostering innovative research, the foundation is committed to shaping the future of cardiovascular care through the exploration of new therapies and technologies.

About the American Heart Association (AHA):

The American Heart Association (AHA) is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against heart disease and stroke, the world’s top causes of death. Established in 1924, the AHA funds groundbreaking research, advocates for public health policies, and provides critical resources to improve cardiovascular health. With millions of volunteers and supporters worldwide, the AHA is committed to advancing science, promoting health, and saving lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.