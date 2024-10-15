New raft of cuts at the BBC an assault on journalism, says NUJ

The NUJ has warned of long-term harm to the BBC without urgent investment, following its announcement of new cuts to news and current affairs programming.

The BBC has stated it is under significant financial pressure with cuts designed to pivot it to a more agile position within the landscape it operates. It is aiming to save £300m per year by 2027/28, in addition to £400m in savings already realised. Cuts to news and programming revealed, will result in a net loss of 130 posts as 185 roles are culled and 55 created.

In plans announced today, the BBC states it will close HARDtalk by March 2025, despite it being on air since 1997, replacing content with either live news or pre-recorded programming.

In addition, millions of UK radio listeners will now get their overnight news from the BBC World Service – including those on 5 Live, Radio 2 and the BBC’s 39 Local Radio stations. The NUJ is concerned that important domestic stories will be lost in a much wider, global agenda; these UK-based bulletins have been part of the BBC’s radio service for well over forty years and are now being scrapped for the minimal saving of only 2.5 posts.

Further changes announced include the adoption of a ‘Follow the Sun’ strategy for some online news roles, where posts in Sydney will be opened to boost output for UK mornings but will result in the closure of most night shifts in the London newsroom.

No detail on plans for World Service has been shared by the BBC, as it awaits information from government on what funding it will receive as part of next year’s budget. The NUJ repeats its call to Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport to commit to urgent and suitable funding of the BBC that allows it to thrive in its role as public service broadcaster, without the frequent downscaling the broadcaster must embark on, directly impacting trusted journalism.

The NUJ has stressed that only voluntary redundancies should be pursued where necessary, as journalists face the shock that new cuts bring.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“These latest cuts represent a damaging assault on journalism and news at a time when the UK needs greater plurality and diversity of news and trust in journalism is under attack at home and abroad. “Some of these decisions represent comparatively modest savings yet will disproportionately undermine the breadth and range of news content the BBC currently provides.”

Laura Davison, NUJ broadcasting organiser, said:

“The past year has been one of turbulence for BBC journalists concerned about job security in the face of seemingly endless cost-saving measures. News of 130 net job losses will come as yet another blow to journalists proud to work at our public service broadcaster respected both at home and abroad. “It is unclear how much journalism at the BBC can withstand without decisive action and investment that recognises the immense benefit of independent, credible news and current affairs programming. The inevitable loss of talent will serve as a double whammy to the organisation, where under-resourced teams must now strive to ensure the sustainability of journalism valued by the public. “As we unpack detail of proposals, we will bring together NUJ reps to consider next steps alongside the scale and impact of these damaging plans.”

