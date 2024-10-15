Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: October 15, 2024 STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO HOST PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING ON PROPOSED HIGHWAY AND INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT ON MILESTRIP ROAD IN TOWN OF HAMBURG Open House Set for Tuesday, October 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hamburg Town Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, October 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. pertaining to a proposed highway and intersection improvement project scheduled to begin next summer. The project will provide operational improvements and safety enhancements on Milestrip Road – also known as State Route 179 – from State Route 5 to Interstate 90 in the Town of Hamburg in Erie County. The proposed project will ease travel, improve resiliency and enhance safety along a busy commuter and freight corridor that also provides important access to the New York State Thruway. The informal, open house meeting will be held at Hamburg Town Hall, located at 6100 South Park Avenue in Hamburg. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Bob Schaller, assistant regional design engineer, at (716) 847-3043, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5825.51. About the Department of Transportation

