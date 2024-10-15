CCS Partners with BrentwoodGo to Provide Parking and Charging Facilities for Circuit’s Electric Vehicle Fleet

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at CCS

CCS hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony for the launch of Circuit's Electric Vehicle Fleet

At CCS, we believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. We are proud to be part of a greener, more connected future.” — Jay Whitchurch, CEO CCS

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists), a leading provider of innovative Technology solutions and services, is proud to announce a new partnership with BrentwoodGo, providing dedicated parking and charging facilities for the fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) operated by Circuit . This green initiative supports sustainable transportation solutions while promoting environmental stewardship within the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge (LIPH).As part of this partnership, CCS will offer its premises as a convenient location for Circuit's fleet of EVs. These vehicles are part of the BrentwoodGo program, designed to offer easy and eco-friendly transportation to local businesses, employees, and residents. By hosting the EV fleet CCS is not only enhancing access to sustainable transport but also reducing the environmental footprint of daily commutes in the area.Key Highlights of the Initiative:Sustainability in Action: The partnership enables Circuit's fleet of electric vehicles to operate efficiently, offering a cleaner alternative to traditional transportation options, reducing carbon emissions, and helping to improve air quality.Convenient Charging Infrastructure: CCS has installed EV charging stations to ensure the Circuit fleet remains fully operational throughout the day, supporting seamless, eco-friendly transit to get hardworking members of the community to and from their jobs at the LIPH.Supporting Local Business: By providing parking and charging for Circuit, CCS is helping make sustainable transportation more accessible for local businesses and their employees, fostering greater connectivity within the community.Commitment to Community and Environment: This initiative reinforces CCS’ long-standing commitment to promoting technology-driven solutions that benefit the environment and local communities.“At CCS, we believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand,” said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS. “By supporting Circuit’s electric vehicle fleet through BrentwoodGo, we are able to contribute meaningfully to the environmental well-being of our community while providing a valuable service to local businesses and their employees. We are proud to be part of a greener, more connected future.”CCS employees are also benefiting from this service. “During these hard times, this service is so helpful and so needed for many people, including myself," said Johanna Coronado, lead project coordinator at CCS. “I was so grateful to see my easily recognizable green car waiting for me when I got off the train. The cars have been clean, on time and the drivers have been very polite. I’m very thankful for this service.”About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout these regions.With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Technology Services on Long Island; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com About CircuitFounded by James Mirras and Alex Esposito in 2011, Circuit has grown from a beach shuttle in the Hamptons to an electric, micro-transit service operating in more than 40 markets across eight states. Circuit has provided over 7 million rides and continues to innovate in the field of sustainable transportation. For more information, please visit www.ridecircuit.com

