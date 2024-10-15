Taco John’s Restaurant Support Center Team Members Contribute more than 300 In-store Hours for Founders’ Day

The Home of ‘Bigger. Bolder. Better.’ Celebrates Internal Work Collab that Gives Every Employee Restaurant Experience

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican quick-service restaurant Taco John’s® celebrated its Founders’ Day with Cheyenne and Minneapolis Restaurant Support Center (RSC) team members completing a six-hour shift at one of the company-owned restaurants to gain a first-hand understanding of operations and how best to serve guests and support front-line teammates. This program coincided with the brand marking 55 years in business and its intentional commitment to acknowledge and appreciate the challenges its restaurants and franchisees face on a daily basis.



Taco John’s started in 1969 as a tiny taco stand with a big-time passion for making exciting food that couldn’t be found anywhere else. Service is a core, foundational pillar of the brand, which is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyo., and operates a Restaurant Support Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Working in-restaurant gives the RSC team a way to stay connected to the brand’s roots and gain an essential appreciation for the frontline teams.

“For 55 years, we’ve been obsessed with bold new flavors and one-of-a-kind recipes. And that passion is something we hope to share with everyone, including those within our own organization,” said Heather Neary, President & CEO. “Our Founders’ Day celebration is a chance for every RSC team member to work at the forefront of our brand experience. It’s invaluable as we all work to support our franchisees and restaurant teams across our system – seeing what's going well, what are the challenges, and what could be approached differently. It’s been amazing to hear how this experience impacted our Restaurant Support Center team – the connections they made with team members and guests, the appreciation they have for what goes into every transaction, and the importance of providing the best possible guest service.”

Preparation for the in-restaurant work experience included full online training courses and guidance from restaurant team members. Shifts included everything a front-line team member does every day, including helping guests, taking and fulfilling guest orders from the dining room, drive-thru and third party delivery services, making sure the restaurant is cleaned and organized, prepping ingredients and preparing food.

About Taco John’s®

With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, the $2-3-4 Value Menu, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s takes pride in made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players," Taco John’s continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Taco John's International RSC team members Taco John's International RSC team members Heather Neary (President & CEO), Sava Hesthaven (Sr. Director of Operations), Mark Kocer (COO), Chandler Hayden (Franchise Development Coordinator) complete their Founders' Day shift at a company-owned restaurant. They're led by the store's team. August 2024. One of the early Taco John's locations bustling during its opening One of the early Taco John's locations bustling during its opening

