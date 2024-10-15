Sheaff Brock is #7 on the CNBC Financial Advisor 100 List

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranking at #7 in the 2024 CNBC FA 100 list, Sheaff Brock announced its 5th consecutive year in being selected as one of CNBC’s top 100 advisory firms from across the United States that help clients successfully navigate their financial lives.



Sheaff Brock ranks #7 on the 2024 CNBC FA 100 list,

its 5th consecutive year of placing as one of CNBC's top 100

registered investment advisory firms in the U.S.

Sheaff Brock Managing Directors and co-founders Dave Gilreath and Ron Brock shared their excitement with the 2024 results. “To be ranked 7th in the U.S. is an incredible achievement. We’re honored to be on this list for our straight fifth year, and even more proud of this year’s ranking,” said Brock.

Gilreath added, “I believe being listed at #7 is a testament to the strength of our team here at Sheaff Brock. It shows the dedication of our certified financial planners, portfolio consultants, administrative coordinators—and our entire team—to supporting our clients and helping them achieve their long-term financial goals.”

To develop the 2024 list, CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with the ranking of registered investment advisors for the 2024 CNBC FA 100 list. Analyzing data from 40,896 RIAs, AccuPoint screened multiple aspects such as years in business, total accounts, total assets under management, number of certified financial planners, number of employees, and the firm’s compliance record to trim the list down to 903 RIAs. From there, CNBC and AccuPoint distilled the list into the final 100 advisory firms based on additional data provided by each firm via email survey.

In 2020, the first year Sheaff Brock made the list, the company ranked #95; in 2021, Sheaff Brock ranked #82; in 2022, #68; and the firm came in at #10 in last year’s list in 2023.

About Sheaff Brock:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.3 billion in assets nationwide as of 06/30/2024. Managing Director David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, ThinkAdvisor, Medical Economics, and Financial Advisor magazine. Visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

Disclosure:

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC (“SBIA”) is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2001. Clients or prospective clients are directed to SBIA’s Form ADV Part 2A prior to deciding to participate in any portfolio or making any investment decision. The views and opinions in the preceding commentary are subject to change without notice and are as of the date of the report. There is no guarantee that any market forecast set forth in the commentary will be realized. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment advice, and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment.

About CNBC Financial Advisor 100

The 2024 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (ranked 7th 10/2/24), 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (ranked 10th, 9/12/23), 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (ranked 68th, 10/4/22), 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (ranked 82nd, 10/6/21) & the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 (ranked 95th, 10/6/20) list is an independent ranking. CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with the ranking of registered investment advisors for the CNBC FA 100 list. The analysis started with 40,896 RIA firms for 2024, 40,646, RIA firms for 2023, 39,818 RIA firms for 2022, 38,302 for 2021 and 37,369 for 2020 from the Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory database. AccuPoint screened the list down to 903 RIAs for 2024, 812 RIAs for 2023, 904 RIAs for 2022, 749 for 2021, and 750 for 2020 who were required to complete a survey to be in consideration for the CNBC FA 100 list. Sheaff Brock does not pay for applying for the award; however, Sheaff Brock does pay for use of the CNBC Financial Advisor 100 logo.

Data points used by AccuPoint for the ranking included regulatory/compliance record, number of years in the business, number of certified financial planners, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered and country of domicile.

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications, such as the CNBC FA 100, is no guarantee of future investment success and working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. The ranking may not reflect a client or prospective client’s experience with the registered investment advisor. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results.

