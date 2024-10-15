Michael Blecker to Step Down as Executive Director of Swords to Plowshares in October 2024; Tramecia Garner Named Successor

Swords to Plowshares, the Bay Area's leading veteran services nonprofit organization, is dedicated to supporting nearly 3,000 homeless, low-income and at-risk veterans every year.

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 42 years of dedicated service, Michael Blecker is stepping down as Executive Director of Swords to Plowshares. Tramecia Garner, formerly the organization’s Chief Operating Officer, has been named his successor and officially takes the helm as Executive Director.

Under Blecker’s leadership, Swords to Plowshares has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit, leading efforts to support unhoused and low-income veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area.

New Leadership for a New Era

Tramecia Garner, who has served as Swords to Plowshares’ Chief Operating Officer since 2020, becomes Executive Director. Garner joined the organization in 2010 and held several positions focused on residential and housing programs before advancing to COO.

“My journey has been driven by a deep sense of purpose to expand the support system for veterans at every stage. Every day, I witness the powerful tangibility of our work – it is remarkable to see the change made in the lives of veterans through access to veteran-centered wraparound care,” said Garner. “I am humbled and excited to lead Swords to Plowshares into its next chapter and will build upon Michael’s legacy to ensure that all veterans receive the support and respect they deserve.”

A Legacy of Impact

Since joining the organization in 1976, Blecker has been a driving force behind significant policy changes and groundbreaking programs aimed at empowering veterans through housing, legal assistance, employment, and mental health services.

“Serving veterans through Swords to Plowshares has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Over the past fifty years, we have helped thousands of veterans find stability, dignity, and community,” said Blecker. “I’m confident that under Tramecia’s leadership, Swords will continue to grow and deepen its impact on veterans’ lives."

Blecker’s tenure has been marked by his relentless advocacy for veteran rights and his commitment to transforming the way veterans are supported, with a focus on creating sustainable, long-term solutions to veteran homelessness and poverty.

Under Blecker’s stewardship, Swords to Plowshares expanded from a small organization to a powerful voice for veterans’ services, influencing both local and national policy. His leadership helped establish some of the first comprehensive programs for veterans, including supportive housing models and employment assistance programs that have become national standards for veteran care.

Over the past decade, the organization has placed thousands of veterans in stable housing, assisted thousands more with legal services, and provided workforce training and mental health support to countless others.

“Michael’s impact on the veteran community cannot be overstated,” said Keith Boylan, Undersecretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs. “His tireless advocacy has changed the lives of so many veterans, and his leadership has set a high bar for all of us working in this space.”

A Vision for the Future

As Blecker steps down, he will continue to support the organization in an emeritus role, focusing on advocacy and policy efforts to end veteran homelessness nationwide, as well as spending time in community settings, listening to and learning from the veterans served by the organization. Swords to Plowshares will remain dedicated to its mission of ensuring that veterans in need receive the care, support, and respect they deserve.

“Swords to Plowshares has long played a unique and critical role in the regional and national veteran services community,” said Kathryn Monet, Chief Executive Officer of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. “With the mantle passing from a legend like Michael Blecker to Tramecia’s capable, thoughtful and steady hands, I know Swords will continue to grow and adapt to meet the evolving needs of the most vulnerable veterans.”

About Swords to Plowshares

Swords to Plowshares is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved veterans through comprehensive services including housing, legal assistance, employment, and mental health care. Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares operates in the San Francisco Bay Area and has become a national model for veteran services.

Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares by visiting www.swords-to-plowshares.org.

Katie Ettl Swords to Plowshares 530-218-2147 katie.ettl@stp-sf.org

Legal Disclaimer:

