Shapiro Administration Providing $800,000 to Help PA Small Businesses Grow, Expand into the International Marketplace

The Department of Community and Economic Development will provide a total of $800,000 to assist eligible companies with export development.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced it is accepting applications for $800,000 in funding through its Global Access Program to help eligible small businesses in Pennsylvania export their products. Applications will be accepted until the available funding is depleted.

The Global Access Program (GAP) is designed to provide flexibility and encourage approved applicants to innovatively use funds to meet their specific international marketing needs. Funds can be used by companies for overseas and domestic trade show participation, foreign market sales trips, translation/interpreter fees, shipping sample products, and more.

“The Shapiro Administration is making meaningful investments to help position Pennsylvania as an economic leader, and the Global Access Program is another tool that is helping us do just that,” said David Briel, DCED Deputy Secretary of International Business Development. “Pennsylvania businesses have a great deal to offer to the world, and we’re helping them expand their global reach so they can thrive.”

The funding was awarded to DCED through the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), which has helped thousands of small businesses obtain grants and find customers in the international marketplace since 2011. Companies are eligible to apply for the funding if they are export-ready and in good standing according to SBA standards. Small businesses can apply for GAP and get more information about the program online.

DCED’s Office of International Business Development (OIBD) offers confidential and customized international business programs and services to Pennsylvania businesses of all sizes and at all stages of growth. Services through its export assistance program include: market entry strategy development, connections to qualifying international partners and buyers, trade show and mission support, market research and foreign company background checks.

In 2023, OIBD helped 643 Pennsylvania companies export more than $584.6 million worth of products and has brought more than $489 million in international business investment to Pennsylvania. These overseas exports and international investments have supported over 12,600 Pennsylvania jobs.

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to growing Pennsylvania’s economy so that it works for everyone. For more information about his commitment to workers, businesses, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

For more information about DCED and the Office of International Business Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #