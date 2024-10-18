From Marine Corps to Entrepreneurship: A Veteran's Family Launches Ramen Set on Kickstarter

Artistic Japanese Ramen Bowl Set

A Marine Corps veteran and his family are transforming the ceramics world with their passion for food, art, and culture.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- I2 Home, founded by Ivan De la Cruz and his wife, are gearing up to launch a Kickstarter campaign for their meticulously designed, Japanese-inspired Ramen Master Set.The idea for this venture was born from a unique blend of influences—our youngest daughter's love for ramen and anime, paired with our oldest daughter's creativity in product design and marketing. Together, we channeled our family's energy and skills into creating a product that truly reflects who we are.Our diverse backgrounds—rooted in military discipline, e-commerce expertise, and artistic passion—infuse each bowl with a story that blends heritage, innovation, and family values."Our family feels like a mini United Nations," Ivan said. "We wanted to celebrate our diverse cultures while bringing people together over a shared love of good food and beautiful art. This ramen bowl set is more than a product; it's a piece of our journey, designed to bring joy to every meal."The Ramen Master Set includes:- Four ceramic ramen bowls, each with a unique design- Four matching side plates- Four soup spoons- Four pairs of bamboo chopsticks- A stylish, insulated carrying case featuring Japanese motifsEvery detail in this set, from delicate cherry blossom patterns to elegant geisha portraits, is a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship we poured into this project. Made with durable ceramic, these bowls come with wooden lids and are delivered in a beautiful insulated bag, making them both a statement piece and a practical addition to any kitchen. You can now find our campaign on Kickstarter, offering various reward tiers and exclusive early bird specials."This isn't just about ramen bowls," Ivan emphasizes. "It's about inviting you to be part of our family's story, our cultures, and our love for creativity. We’re building more than just a product; we’re building a community."How to join us:- Visit our Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/i2home/all-in-1-ramen-bowl-set-traditional-japanese-design - Follow our journey on TikTok: @i2homestore - Share the campaign with fellow food lovers and art enthusiasts2 Home is more than a business; it's a reflection of our journey from the Marine Corps to the world of creative entrepreneurship. Driven by a desire to create something meaningful for our family and the world, we've blended our experiences to bring this vision to life."We've poured our hearts into this project," Ivan reflects. "Working as a family to create something that bridges cultures and brings joy to the dinner table has been a dream come true."Back our campaign and bring a touch of artistry, culture, and culinary delight to your next ramen night!

