Tiller-Hewitt Announces Upcoming Event on Leading Through Disruption and Derailment in Healthcare

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiller-Hewitt, a leader in healthcare strategy and physician alignment, is partnering with MHA (Missouri Hospital Association) to co-host an event titled “ Things Fall Apart: A Playbook for Leading Through Disruption and Derailment Toward Growth and Success” on October 28, 2024. This session will equip healthcare leaders with the tools and techniques needed to navigate challenges, improve community health, and achieve sustainable strategic growth, even in the face of disruption.In today's fast-paced healthcare environment, leaders face unique pressures, from competitive and technological changes to financial and operational challenges. This event will feature a panel of experts who have firsthand experience managing these challenges. Attendees will gain a practical playbook of leadership responses to navigate inflection-point events that can derail even the best-laid plans.Event OverviewLeaders in healthcare today must be prepared to manage rapid changes, navigate imperfect information, and lead their teams through moments of significant disruption. This session will focus on how to stay agile, pivot quickly, and build resilient teams who are equipped to execute transformational solutions when faced with unexpected challenges.Attendees will engage in a dynamic, interactive discussion, learning from real-world examples of leaders who have effectively led their organizations through major disruptions. By the end of the program, participants will have the knowledge and tools to build their own leadership playbook for success in any situation.Key Objectives:Gain practical insight into leadership techniques that drive success amid disruption.Build a personal leadership playbook with recommended resources and tools.Learn how to cultivate resilience within teams, ensuring they can confidently respond to unexpected changes and execute solutions in a fast-paced environment.Speakers Include:Max D. Buetow – President and Chief Executive Officer, CoxHealthStaci Rogers, M.D. – Chief Transformation Officer, CoxHealthTammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE – Chief Executive Officer, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesWho Should AttendThis event is designed for healthcare executives, leaders, and administrators who are seeking practical solutions to guide their organizations through times of disruption and rapid change. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies to overcome roadblocks, sustain growth, and drive positive outcomes.Event DetailsTitle: Things Fall Apart: A Playbook for Leading Through Disruption and Derailment Toward Growth and SuccessDate: October 28, 2024Time: 1:00pm - 2:00pm CDTLocation: VirtualPrice: Complimentary for MHA Members, $225 for Non-MembersFor more information about the event or to register, visit Tiller-Hewitt Events online or contact Jamie Utt, jutt@tillerhewitt.com.About Tiller-Hewitt Tiller-Hewitt is a nationally recognized leader in physician-hospital alignment, healthcare growth, and operational strategies. With decades of experience, Tiller-Hewitt partners with healthcare organizations to empower leadership, strengthen relationships with physicians, and drive sustainable success.

