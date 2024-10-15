Auditor General DeFoor Concludes Statewide Community College Tour at Community College of Philadelphia, Highlights Expanded Job Opportunities for Pennsylvania Students

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today wrapped-up a statewide tour of Pennsylvania’s 15 community colleges at Community College of Philadelphia, where he highlighted his department’s expanded career pathways for graduates of accredited associate degree programs and commended the work that these institutions do to prepare their students for the future.

“As a community college graduate myself, I can tell you firsthand that associate degree programs offer practical, hands-on training that prepares students for high-demand careers like auditing,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Community college taught me so many life skills that I still use to this day. That is why I am so excited to be at Community College of Philadelphia to recruit the next generation of our workforce and commend them for the work they do to ensure their students have the tools they need to succeed.”

“Students and graduates of Community College of Philadelphia make up a major part of our community’s workforce,” said Dr. Donald Guy Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia. “I am grateful to the Auditor General for visiting our institution and sharing information on some of the high-demand, family-supporting career opportunities available to our students.”

Previously, to be considered for a position at the Department of the Auditor General, candidates needed to hold a bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance and complete 12 credits of accounting as part of their coursework.

The department’s Intern to Hire Program also has expanded to include individuals who have received their associate degree in the last six months. The Intern to Hire Program offers candidates full-time positions in the department upon graduation from an undergraduate or graduate program as long as they have worked 900 hours, or six months, and have had successful performance reviews.

“I could go on about the benefits of working for the Commonwealth, and the job satisfaction you get from public service,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Instead, I encourage you to find out for yourself—visit our newly redesigned website at paauditor.gov and explore the career opportunities we have available for you.”

Auditor General DeFoor has visited the following community colleges to promote expanded job opportunities within the department:

Erie County Community College (EC3)

Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC)

Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC)

Reading Area Community College (RACC)

Community College of Beaver County (CCBC)

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College

Butler County Community College (BC3)

Westmoreland County Community College

Delaware County Community College (DCCC)

Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC)

Luzerne County Community College (LCCC)

Montgomery County Community College (MCCC)

Northampton Community College

Bucks County Community College (BCCC)

Community College of Philadelphia (CCP)

For more information about career opportunities or the Intern to Hire Program, visit www.paauditor.gov/careers and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

# # #

Media Contacts:

April Hutcheson, Dept. of the Auditor General, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov