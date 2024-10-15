ENT and Allergy Associates Expands its Footprint in New Jersey with the Addition of Advanced ENT & Allergy

Tarrytown, New York, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice in the country, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Advanced ENT & Allergy, effective January 1, 2025.

ENTA will integrate Advanced ENT & Allergy’s 38 providers and 11 practice locations across New Jersey’s Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester counties into its existing network. This expansion significantly broadens ENTA’s geographic reach, ensuring that patients throughout southern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania have improved access to comprehensive ENT and allergy services. The combined organization will encompass 61 clinical locations and over 275 physicians, who will care for roughly 2,000,000 patients a year.

The partnership is set to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both organizations. Existing and new patients alike will benefit from ENTA’s cutting-edge technology and advanced support functions, all while preserving their trusted relationships with the exceptional physicians and staff of Advanced ENT & Allergy.

Daniel Blum, CEO of ENT and Allergy Associates notes “Healthcare continues to be ever-more complex and challenging for both patients and clinicians, and in response we continue to observe the consolidation of organizations around us. The union of our organizations enables continuity of the independent private practice model where we place the patient front and center. This is a pivotal milestone that strengthens our organization and provides stability for our physicians, workforce, and patients. Through the combination of our resources and expertise, we are poised to enhance patient outcomes, elevate the overall care experience, and maintain our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare.”

The leadership at Advanced ENT & Allergy is excited about this new chapter. “This transition represents a major step forward for both our practice and our patients,” commented

Mark E. Friedel, MD, MPH, President and Partner of Advanced ENT & Allergy. “Our training alongside ENTA’s physicians at renowned institutions has instilled in us a profound respect for their exceptional skills. By working together, we can raise the standard of care in our communities, providing immediate advantages to the patients who rely on us.”

Dr. David Godin, President and Partner at ENTA, emphasized the alignment of values between the two practices: “At ENTA, we strive to build alliances with practices that are equally committed to exceptional care, and Advanced ENT & Allergy is a natural fit. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration creates for both our patients and our teams as we continue to expand across the region.”

Rasesh P. Shah, MD, FACS, Managing Partner at Advanced ENT & Allergy, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership saying, "This collaboration allows us to provide even more patient-focused benefits while ensuring continuity of care. Existing and new patients will continue to receive the personalized, high-quality treatment they have come to expect, with added resources to enhance their experience.”

To learn more about ENT and Allergy Associates, find a local office, or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 450 clinicians who now practice in over 60 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Health System, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

About Advanced ENT & Allergy:

For over 60 years, Advanced ENT & Allergy has been dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our community with relevant and high-quality services. As we embrace technological advancements, our commitment to patient-centered care remains unwavering. At Advanced ENT & Allergy, our top priority is our patients. Our professional team understands that exceptional medical care starts with open and honest communication between patients and their healthcare providers.

Jason Campbell ENT & Allergy Associates 914-984-2531 jcampbell@entandallergy.com

