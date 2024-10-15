Healthcare Wipes Market to Reach $23.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global healthcare wipes market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rise in awareness towards maintaining hygiene and infection control among healthcare specialists and individuals.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Healthcare Wipes Market by Product Type (Dry Wipes and Wet Wipes), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Drug Stores and Pharmacies, Online and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global healthcare wipes market was valued at $12.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $23.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global healthcare wipes market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increased focus on hygiene and infection control, and increased need for healthcare services by aging population. However, raw material price volatility and environmental concerns hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, technological advancements and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the global healthcare wipes market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $12.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $23.2 billion CAGR 6.6% No. of Pages in Report 235 Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increased Focus on Hygiene and Infection Control: Aging Population Introduction of sustainable and eco-friendly products Opportunities Technological Advancements Expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets Restraint Environmental Concerns High Costs

Segment Highlights

The dry wipes segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By product type, the dry segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for less than three-fifths of the global healthcare wipes market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Dry wipes dominate the healthcare wipes industry because of their diversity, cost efficiency, and simplicity. They are commonly utilized in a variety of healthcare settings for activities including patient washing, surface wiping, and maintaining equipment.

The B2B segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the drug stores and pharmacies segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for one-thirds of the global healthcare wipes market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Drugstores and pharmacies dominate the healthcare wipes industry owing to their accessibility, dependability, and extensive selection of healthcare items. These businesses are conveniently positioned and frequently serve as the initial point of contact for customers looking for medical and hygiene items, such as healthcare wipes.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for one-third of the healthcare wipes market revenue and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. North America dominates the healthcare wipes market owing to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, strong awareness of cleanliness and infection control, and substantial healthcare spending. The region's strong healthcare system comprises several hospitals, clinics, and long-term care institutions that continuously require high-quality healthcare wipes. The increased emphasis on infection prevention, notably in the months and years following the COVID-19 pandemic, has boosted the popularity of these medicines. Furthermore, North America is home to numerous major manufacturers and inventors in the healthcare industry, which influences product development and availability.

Players: -

Procter and Gamble

3M

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Diamond Wipes International Inc

The Clorox Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Kleen-Pak Products Pte Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global healthcare wipes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Developments:

In 2021, PDI Healthcare introduced Sani-Cloth® Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipes, which offer protection against a wide range of infections, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This product introduction sought to address growing concerns about the transmission of viruses in hospital settings.

In 2022, Kimberly-Clark Professional introduced Kleenex® Eco Wipes, which are 100% plant-based and biodegradable. This development addresses the increased need for ecologically friendly goods in the healthcare business.

In 2022, Reckitt Benckiser has extended its healthcare wipes product portfolio, which includes Lysol® Disinfectant Wipes, across Southeast Asia and Africa. This planned development was intended to meet the expanding demand for hygiene goods in these rapidly emerging countries.

