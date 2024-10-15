Flashtalking Named a Leader for Creative Advertising Technology in New Analyst Report and Ranked #1 by Enterprise Customers on G2

Flashtalking Creative Ad Tech Recognized Separately by Independent Research Firm and Trusted Software Marketplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashtalking by Mediaocean, the leading independent platform for creative personalization, orchestration, and intelligence, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2024. This report states that “Flashtalking stands out for end-to-end functionalities spanning channels and partners.”1 Additionally, Flashtalking has been ranked as the #1 platform on G2 for creative management platforms and enterprise cross-channel advertising , based on hundreds of verified customer reviews.



For its evaluation, Forrester assessed the 9 most significant providers in the category across 35 criteria. In the report, Flashtalking received the highest possible marks in the criteria of Data Inputs, Tagging, Data Feeds, Decisioning, Ad Serving, TV (OTT, CTV, and Linear TV), Paid Social, Other Paid Formats (Out-Of-Home, Audio, Native), Partner Ecosystem, Adoption, Training and Support.

The Forrester report notes that “Flashtalking excels at feed-based capabilities powered by robust partnerships and data inputs and offers excellent decisioning via its intuitive interface, which sequences creative across formats and channels.”2 The report also states that Flashtalking “has uniquely powerful capabilities for paid social, TV, and other paid formats, given its synchronization with supply-side platforms and visibility into media bought and billed via Mediaocean’s Prisma.” Additionally, sourcing Flashtalking references, the report quotes them as saying, “what puts them head and shoulders above anyone else is their customer service.”

Flashtalking’s commitment to customer satisfaction and campaign performance is reflected in its recent #1 ranking on G2 for Enterprise Creative Management Platforms and Cross-Channel Advertising. Flashtalking was also named Easiest Setup, Most Implementable, and Best Meets Requirements for Enterprise customers. The platform has been widely praised for its ability to deploy AI and automation, streamlining ad production and boosting ROI. Notable reviews include:

“I love how intuitive the platform is. It was so easy to transition from the old ad server to Flashtalking. The online tutorials made things flow at my pace so I could learn the platform at my speed. All the bells and whistles allow me to launch campaigns from start to finish so much faster.” 3

“Flashtalking has allowed me to cut costs in graphic design without losing the quality of my images thanks to its AI and thus be able to automate my advertising campaigns on social networks. A real cost and time saver.” 4

“It integrates perfectly with the main social networks and their advertising programs… Flashtalking's AI can make small modifications that make the difference. All without adding unnecessary costs, and increasing the exposure of the ads we sponsor.”5



“Being named a leader by Forrester and earning the top ranking from our customers on G2 is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering product innovation and exceptional service,” said Amanda Glen Smith, Chief Client Officer for Flashtalking. “Flashtalking empowers brands to unlock the full potential of their creative assets across all channels, blending personalization with performance. These recognitions reaffirm our commitment to placing clients at the center of everything we do.”

Flashtalking President, Grant Parker added, “In a world rife with AI and devoid of cookies, creative is emerging as the most critical variable for marketers to maximize return on ad spend. Our vision is to develop technology that transforms the creative process and bridges the gap with media through enhanced relevance, streamlined orchestration, and advanced intelligence. Unlike competitors who focus on narrow functionality, channel-specific solutions, or rely on a single tech platform, Flashtalking provides ALL functionality across ALL channels and ALL partners.”

Visit https://www.flashtalking.com/forrester-creative-ad-tech-wave-2024 to download a complimentary copy of the The Forrester WaveTM: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2024.

About Flashtalking by Mediaocean

Flashtalking unleashes the power of creative to make media work better. As the leading independent platform for personalization, orchestration, and intelligence across all marketing channels, our Creative Ad Tech bridges the gap between creative and media. We provide AI and automation to connect the silos between teams and deliver more efficient production, versioning, and distribution of creative. Our solutions operate at scale across CTV, Video, Display, Social, Native, Audio, DOOH, and Retail Media channels. As part of Mediaocean, Flashtalking is tied into the industry’s core ad infrastructure for omnichannel planning, buying, and billing. Visit flashtalking.com to learn more.

