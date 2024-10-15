TopLine Financial Credit Union Opens New Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes Branch on October 21, 2024

TopLine is thrilled to announce the opening of their new Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes branch located at 11121 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove, MN 55369

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , is opening a new full-service Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes branch on October 21, 2024 located at 11121 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove, MN 55369.

The new Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes branch will provide personal service as well as self-service convenience with a new innovative 24/7 Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) that provides members with remote assistance service, combining the convenience of ATMs with the personalized experience of a branch visit. Financial product and service offerings include: savings and checking accounts, auto loans, home loans, personal loans, student loans, mortgage services, investment services, small business and commercial services, insurance agency, remote access, as well as financial education and counseling from TopLine Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in our new Maple Grove location and extend our reach in surrounding communities to provide affordable financial services to more consumers,” says Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. “Our new Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes branch represents our commitment to providing personalized financial solutions that help individuals and families achieve their financial dreams of home ownership, sending children to college, saving for retirement, protecting their assets or opening their own small business. We look forward to growing together and building lasting relationships with the members of this vibrant community."

TopLine will be holding a Grand Opening Celebration at the new location during the week of November 4 – 9. The community is invited to visit the branch in-person for exclusive specials, tasty treats, and a “We’ll Pay Your Phone Bill for a Month up to $150” raffle as a way to recognize the Bell System telephone workers who started the credit union 89 years ago. To learn more visit https://www.toplinecu.com/atms-locations/new-branch.

TopLine will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting Celebration in partnership with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber at the new location, 11121 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove, MN 55369, on Wednesday, November 13th from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be served.

TopLine’s current Maple Grove branch at 9353 Jefferson Hwy will permanently close on Saturday, October 19th at 12pm and become TopLine’s corporate office with only drive-up ATM access after the new Arbor Lakes location opens.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com or www.ahcu.coop. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ddad3e3-5b3c-4c15-9742-25e84e03fa84

