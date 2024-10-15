Fareportal Scores Two Golds in the 2024 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Mobile App and Television Commercial Honors Earned

New York, New York, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareportal, the New York-based travel technology company behind online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel is pleased to announce receipt of two Gold awards in the 2024 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards competition. The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing, and services in a broad range of industry segments including Hospitality, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agents and Agencies, Tour Operators and Ground Transportation. Fareportal’s two Gold awards were received in recognition of achievement for Mobile App – Overall and Television Commercial – Marketing.

For mobile app, Fareportal’s entry detailed innovative advancements and launches on mobile apps, designed to elevate user engagement, drive app retention, and inspire more travel opportunities throughout the year. Nipun Joshi, Senior Director, Digital Product at Fareportal comments, “"Winning the Gold Magellan Award for our CheapOair mobile app is a testament to our relentless pursuit of creating meaningful, data-driven customer experiences. Through interactive gamified user experience, we’ve transformed our app into something users return to regularly. The increased engagement allowed us to highlight more personalized travel deals, new destinations, and savings opportunities to inspire more travel. This recognition highlights our ability to apply technology, data and product innovation, and blend customer value with entertainment, functionality with fun, ultimately making travel a seamless, enjoyable and rewarding experience."

Fareportal partnered with advertising agency Allied Global Marketing in the creation of the winning television commercial. The ad, designed to launch the company’s new tagline, “Travelers Wanted” illuminates the value to the consumer of the experience of travel. Kathi Moore, Fareportal VP of Branding & Communications comments, “We are honored by this recognition from an industry-leading publication such as Travel Weekly, as well as from our peers in the travel industry. Our concept was to bring the traveler, the person, into the conversation. The team at Allied Global Marketing delivered on-point messaging, beautifully executed, that has resulted in our receipt of this Gold award.” “We are thrilled to be recognized by the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, which affirms our commitment to excellence in travel marketing,” said Kelly Estrella, CMO of Allied Global Marketing. “This recognition highlights the creativity of our team and our strong partnership and collaboration with our client Fareportal.”

Fareportal has been a past recipient of the annual Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, most recently taking a Gold and a Silver in the 2022 competition.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps, by phone or live chat. Part of the Fareportal family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available to help find great deals on flight tickets to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn how to travel the world for less.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is New York-based travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books international and domestic flight, lodging, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion, and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. It reaches a broad industry audience in print, online and with face- to-face events throughout the year. Travel Weekly is a part of Northstar Travel Group, the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.com

About Allied Global Marketing

In business for over 35 years, Allied Global Marketing built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied’s global team of specialists across 24 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, create paid, earned, owned and creative campaigns that drive performance for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, tourism, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands. The Allied advantage consists of a truly global approach to client services, matched with proprietary AI and computational math systems, and focused on the future of culture in all its forms. With boots on the ground across the world, clients are given a truly holistic approach with localized solutions and activations to reach audiences where they are today and where they’ll be tomorrow.

