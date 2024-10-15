Blink Charging Deploys Advanced AI Modeling with Stable Auto to Increase Site Utilization and Efficiency

Blink’s enhanced “Right Charger, Right Place, Right Time” strategy now aligns with “Right Price.” Blink will use Stable Auto’s AI powered platform to improve the performance and attractiveness of its network . This innovative collaboration helps ensure that Blink and its customers’ chargers will thrive by improving access and providing fair and appropriate pricing tailored to regional energy costs and driver demand.



Bowie, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a strategic agreement with Stable Auto to optimize Blink’s charging network and contributions to EV infrastructure.

Stable provides AI-powered solutions to help organizations strategically plan and operate EV charging networks. By analyzing utilization trends from tens of thousands of public EV chargers across the U.S., Stable’s software delivers insights that help minimize deployment risks and manage profitability.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of our charging solutions,” said Mike Battaglia, Chief Operating Officer and CEO-Elect at Blink. “We have already experienced the staying power of utilizing this platform. For example, we achieved a 34% improvement in efficiency, increasing the net revenue across 60 locations. Blink has always maintained a ‘right charger, right place, right time’ mindset, allowing us to proactively meet the growing infrastructure demands of every kind of EV driver.”

Stable’s data-driven solutions will help Blink provide its customers as well as EV drivers in general with a number of network enhancements such as improved accuracy of the Blink network app and partner mapping applications; more chargers listed in outside apps; and more options for drivers to find a charge.

“Like Blink, our mission at Stable is to accelerate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles through the swift and sustainable deployment of EV charging networks,” said Stable CEO and cofounder Rohan Puri. “As EV adoption becomes more and more prevalent, it’s essential that charger operating decisions are grounded in data. We’re proud to support Blink as it works toward meeting the increasing demands of the rapidly growing EV infrastructure – providing more choices for drivers and giving consumers the freedom to charge at the right time, place, speed, and price.”

About Stable Auto

Stable Auto provides software that EV charging companies use to place and operate their EV charging infrastructure profitably. Built on more than four years of utilization data from tens of thousands chargers, Stable’s software is helping charging networks, infrastructure developers, and asset managers deploy and operate over $5B worth of charging infrastructure. With Stable, every company can have access to the data needed to place and operate EV charging stations where drivers need them most. More at www.stable.auto

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

