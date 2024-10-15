Deutsche Aircraft offers Canadian airlines a new and better way to service remote regions and land anywhere with the 40-seater regional turboprop for the D328eco™

Toronto, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A renowned German manufacturer with over a century of aviation expertise is offering Canadian operators a revolutionary way to connect the country. Deutsche Aircraft will promote their new turbo-propeller (turboprop) aircraft next month at the Air Transport Association of Canada (ATAC) conference in Vancouver from November 5 to 7.

The D328eco offers a breakthrough opportunity to serve remote regions as it can operate on unpaved airstrips and short runways, as well as in harsh weather conditions. “This plane will be a gamechanger for Canadian operators,” said Nils Heuer, Deutsche Aircraft’s Sales Director. “Airlines looking to operate smarter, more sustainable fleets now have their solution.”

A perfect fit for regional Canadian airlines

With a capacity of up to 40 seats and an exceptional break-even load factor of 22 passengers, the aircraft ensures economic viability even on low-traffic routes. Its versatility allows operators to configure the cabin for multiple uses, from full passenger to full cargo. It can even be used for air ambulance or firefighting, catering to the diverse needs of northern and remote communities across Canada.

Other key features of the D328eco include:

Fitting the needs of the operator: Its multi-role configurations offer operators flexibility for passenger transport, cargo, medevac, and other special missions, making it a one-stop solution for regional aviation needs.

Its multi-role configurations offer operators flexibility for passenger transport, cargo, medevac, and other special missions, making it a one-stop solution for regional aviation needs. Economic efficiency: With lower fuel consumption, reduced emissions, and simplified pilot training, the aircraft provides significant cost savings, making it a financially viable option for airlines looking to open new regional routes and improve existing ones.

With lower fuel consumption, reduced emissions, and simplified pilot training, the aircraft provides significant cost savings, making it a financially viable option for airlines looking to open new regional routes and improve existing ones. Landing anywhere: Its ability to operate on grass or gravel makes it ideal for smaller airports where infrastructure can be limited.

Its ability to operate on grass or gravel makes it ideal for smaller airports where infrastructure can be limited. Fast and reliable: With a 30,000 ft service ceiling, a top speed of 324 KTS, a climb rate of 2,355 ft/min, and the ability to handle Canada’s challenging weather, it ensures safe and reliable travel year-round.

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328® (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft. Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency, and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the sustainable development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in the industry to achieve climate-neutral flights. www.deutscheaircraft.com

Attachments

Deutsche Aircraft Gmbh pressoffice@deutscheaircraft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.