MakerPlace by Michaels Celebrates U.S. Artisans with First Annual Best of MakerPlace Awards

Handmade marketplace for creative small businesses honors standout sellers for their artistry, craftsmanship, and innovation, winners handpicked by MakerPlace judges and PureWow

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MakerPlace by Michaels, the only online marketplace offering handmade goods, classes, and how-to’s from U.S.-based makers and artisans, today announced its inaugural Best of MakerPlace Awards. Coinciding with its first anniversary, this new annual program is designed to celebrate the exceptional talents within the MakerPlace community, highlighting the diverse range of skills and artistry that handmade makers bring to the platform.



The Best of MakerPlace Awards will recognize outstanding sellers across 15 categories for their creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation. Winners will be hand-picked in partnership with PureWow, the digital media company known for its feel-good, practical, and trend-driven articles. Finalists in each category will be selected by site curators from the MakerPlace Trend and Merchandising team, with winners chosen by Candace Davison, VP of editorial content for PureWow.

Sellers will be evaluated on several key criteria, including exceptional handmade artistry, interesting or innovative solutions, and trending or seasonally relevant items. The winners will be revealed on November 12.

Best of MakerPlace Awards Categories:

Best of Accessories

Best of Art

Best of Bath & Beauty

Best of Crafting & Fiber Arts

Best of Fashion

Best of Home Décor

Best of Jewelry

Best of Kids

Best of Kitchen & Dining

Best of Pets

Best of Stationery & Supplies

Best of Wedding

Most Likely to Make You Laugh

Most Sentimental / Tearjerker

Most Unique Find



“At MakerPlace, our mission is to be the best place for handmade businesses and shoppers. We empower artisans and makers and help them thrive by providing an online marketplace that champions craftsmanship, celebrates handmade and connects them to passionate customers,” said Scott Bramble, Vice President at MakerPlace by Michaels. “We take great pride in showcasing these sellers’ remarkable work, and the Best of MakerPlace Awards shines a spotlight on the incredible talents of our growing, vibrant community. This recognition is especially meaningful during the holiday season when so many shoppers are searching for personalized and unique gifts for their loved ones.”

To be considered for the awards, MakerPlace sellers have been encouraged to present their best work and update their profiles with high-quality product photos, detailed descriptions, and eye-catching titles for a chance to be recognized. Each winner will receive a $1,000 Michaels gift card, special promotion via the MakerPlace homepage and marketing, and more.

This holiday season, many shoppers are looking to support small businesses and discover unique handmade gifts, with 92% of consumers purchasing gifts from small businesses during the holidays and nearly two-thirds (65%) saying it is important to purchase items made in America.1 The Best of MakerPlace Awards is the latest way MakerPlace is championing small businesses and showcasing the best in handmade craftsmanship, providing shoppers with an easy way to support small businesses across the United States and find the perfect handmade gifts this holiday season.

PureWow Partnership

Through its partnership with PureWow, MakerPlace is elevating the judging process for the Best of MakerPlace Awards by leveraging the brand’s expertise on lifestyle trends to choose the winners of each category. PureWow’s editors are renowned for their discerning taste and trusted product recommendations, and Candace will lend her insights to help highlight the most creative and design-forward products on MakerPlace.

To browse handmade treasures and learn more about MakerPlace, please visit https://www.michaels.com/makerplace.

About MakerPlace by Michaels

MakerPlace by Michaels is the only online marketplace offering authentically handmade goods, classes, and how-to’s from independent U.S.-based makers and artisans. By providing the lowest fees, more ways to earn, free listings, and flexible membership options, MakerPlace is dedicated to supporting the handmade community as the best place for sellers and their customers. Shoppers can discover hundreds of thousands of unique, handmade treasures on MakerPlace across categories, including home décor, jewelry, art, clothing, pets, and more. MakerPlace is part of The Michaels Companies, Inc. For more information, please visit https://www.michaels.com/makerplace.

