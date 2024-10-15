ARC Fertility Selected for BenefitsPRO’s 2024 Luminaries Awards for Humanizing Benefits

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Fertility (ARC), a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility, family-forming and women’s and men’s health benefits for employers and their employees, has been named to BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2024 in the category of Humanizing Benefits.

“We are deeply honored to receive this distinction from BenefitsPRO as part of the 2024 Luminaries, reaffirming ARC’s mission to provide employers and employees with the highest quality family-forming benefits at the lowest possible cost,” says David Adamson, MD, founder and CEO, ARC. “This designation emphasizes the value of our flexible plan design that supports individuals on their unique paths to parenthood and underscores our dedication to making reproductive health benefits more accessible, inclusive and impactful. By delivering personalized care, we help employers create more compassionate and equitable workplaces, fostering better support for employees and their families.”

This recognition celebrates top professionals and organizations within the benefits industry that strive to transform and humanize the field and set a bright example within the business. The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards, as well as dedication to service and excellence.

“Our 2024 honorees are leading examples of the progress our industry continues to make toward creating more equitable, affordable benefits and transparent, high-quality health care for millions of Americans,” says Paul Wilson, Editor in Chief, BenefitsPRO. “BenefitsPRO is proud to once again shine a spotlight on thought leaders and innovators in our industry who are doing things the right way.”

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier practices and clinics that have been carefully vetted for adherence to evidence-based medical care and with the help of brokers, employers, health plans and TPAs. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages with externally validated superior outcomes at lower cost and innovative pricing. ARC provides comprehensive women's health services through optional pharmacy, pregnancy, return to work, menopause and emotional health programs as well as male reproductive health and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/

