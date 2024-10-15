Adia Nutrition Inc. Takes Major Steps Forward: Signs LOI for First Clinic and Engages Legal Expertise for Licensing

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adia Nutrition (OTC Pink: ADIA) is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis (MS) with the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to lease a new clinic in Winter Park, Florida. The clinic, which will offer Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT) specifically for MS treatment, represents a significant leap forward in personalized health care, well ahead of the company's initial expansion projections.



The lease agreement for this innovative facility is expected to be finalized within the next week, emphasizing Adia Nutrition's accelerated pace in bringing advanced treatments closer to those in need.

To navigate the complex landscape of medical licensing and regulatory compliance, Adia Nutrition has enlisted the expertise of the law firm Smith Hulsey & Busey. Attorney Jeanne Helton will lead the firm's efforts to ensure Adia Nutrition's clinic operates within all local, state, and federal regulations, securing the necessary medical licenses and upholding the highest standards of patient care and safety.

"We are incredibly excited about this venture into MS treatment through AHSCT," stated Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "Being able to offer this advanced treatment option ahead of schedule is a testament to our team's dedication and the support from our community. Partnering with Smith Hulsey & Busey, particularly with Jeanne Helton, who has expertise in dealing with health regulatory bodies including the FDA, ensures we adhere to the rigorous standards required in healthcare, providing peace of mind for our patients and stakeholders."

The Winter Park clinic will feature state-of-the-art facilities designed to give hope and innovative care to MS patients, offering a beacon of progress in the treatment landscape. Adia Nutrition remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in health care, with a focus on personalized, effective treatments.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.com

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

