Questex’s Fierce Network Opens Call for Submissions for the 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network , a mega portal to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, today announces the call for submissions is open for the 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards . This prestigious awards program recognizes the trailblazers behind the most groundbreaking wireless and cloud technologies launched over the past year. By honoring the innovators driving advancements, these awards celebrate the competitive spirit and creativity fueling the future of telecommunications.

Formerly known as the Fierce Telecom Awards, the awards have recognized companies and technologies for 15 years. The expanded program reflects the evolution of the industry and the mission of Fierce Network, encompassing a broader range of categories including AI, wireless, cloud-native, intelligent networks, and vertical markets, capturing the dynamic convergence of these fields.

Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network, shared, “Our awards program acknowledges and honors the most visionary service providers, vendors, and individuals for their commitment to next-gen business and consumer offerings. We look forward to seeing all of the innovative solutions and changemakers that have been created over the past year.”

The Fierce Network Innovation Awards categories include:

AI

Analytics/Automation

Business Services

BSS/OSS

Cloud Networking (Public, Private or Hybrid)

Cloud Data Center

Customer Engagement

Digital Divide

IoT

Network Test and Measurement

Next-Gen Deployment Fiber/Wireline

Security

Sustainability

Top Changemaker

Wireless – Core

Wireless – Fixed Wireless

Wireless – Mobile Evolution

Wireless – Private Wireless Networks

Wireless – RAN



An expert panel of judges will review all submissions and determine which companies most effectively demonstrate solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage customers and/or revolutionize networks and the industry overall.

For more information about the Fierce Network Innovation Awards and how to register, click here . The awards program is open through November 22.

For partnership opportunities, contact Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com .

