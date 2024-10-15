Correction - Overhead sign to be installed on I-94 in Fargo Thursday night

*Corrects lane openings to Friday morning, not Wednesday.

FARGO, N.D. – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Fargo will be reduced to a single lane beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

An overhead sign at 42nd Street South is getting a panel overlay. Eastbound traffic may be delayed during this time. Lane closures will begin west of 45th Street South in order to have all eastbound traffic in the passing lane by 42nd Street South. On-ramps at 45th Street will remain open, however, motorists will have to yield to oncoming traffic due to not having an acceleration lane.

All lanes of traffic will re-open by 5 a.m. Friday.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.