Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha Remind Rhode Islanders of Voting Rights Ahead of Early Voting Period

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha are today reminding Rhode Islanders of their rights as voters ahead of the start of early voting for the November 5, 2024 general election. Together, the RI Department of State and the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office have created a resource guide entitled Know Your Rights: Rhode Island Elections, which outlines voters' rights and provides related resources.

"As Secretary of State, I'm committed to making sure every eligible Rhode Islander has the information they need to successfully cast their ballot, whether by mail, early in-person, or on Election Day," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I'm proud to continue our partnership with Attorney General Neronha, and hope Rhode Islanders will take a few moments to review this guide and ensure they understand their rights as voters."

"Voting is our most fundamental right as American citizens; the right on which all other rights depend," said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. "When we vote we choose our representation, we choose what we want for the future of our cities and towns, our state, and our country. These choices alone can be difficult, and that's why protecting the ability of our citizens to vote safely without intimidation or interference is so important. I thank Secretary of State Amore for partnering with my Office on this initiative, and we stand ready to preserve and protect voting rights now and in future elections.

The Know Your Rights guide, which is also available in Spanish, outlines nine main voting rights in Rhode Island: 1. You have the right to vote without any pressure or intimidation. 2. You have the right to vote by mail for any reason. 3. You have the right to fix your mail ballot or mail ballot application if it is rejected. 4. You have the right to vote in-person before Election Day. 5. You have the right to bring one of many different photo IDs to identify yourself at your voting location. 6. You have the right to request a provisional ballot if you are a registered voter and your name is not on the voter list at your designated polling place, or if you don't have your acceptable photo ID. 7. You have the right to vote regardless of your gender identity. 8. You have the right to vote as soon as you are released from prison and you may also vote while you have been charged with a crime or are awaiting trial, sentencing, or incarceration. 9. You have the right to bring someone with you to vote. Voters looking to learn more about elections in Rhode Island can contact the RI Department of State by emailing elections@sos.ri.gov, calling 401-222-2340, or going online to vote.ri.gov. The 2-1-1 voter information hotline is also now available to Rhode Island voters.

If someone interferes with your right to vote through threats, intimidation, or coercion, you can report it immediately using the Attorney General's online complaint form or by calling the Voter Information Hotline by dialing 2-1-1, then pressing 5.

The deadline to request a mail ballot is 4 p.m. today, October 15, 2024. Mail ballots must be received by the Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting will take place beginning tomorrow, October 16, until 4 p.m. on November 4.

Election Day is November 5.

###