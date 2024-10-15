FEMA Assistance for Georgians is Available in a Variety of Languages

ATLANTA - Don't let language be a barrier to applying for FEMA assistance. Regardless of language or accessibility needs, FEMA is in Georgia to help eligible homeowners and renters with damage to their home or personal property due to Tropical Storm Debby, with an incident period of Aug. 4-20, 2024, and/or Hurricane Helene. Non-English speakers can receive assistance in their language when applying for FEMA disaster aid. Additionally, assistive communication tools are available for those who require them when visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Language Is Not a Barrier to FEMA Assistance

Interpreters in a variety of languages are available to people who call the FEMA Helpline. Multilingual phone operators are available to help non-English speaking survivors register for disaster aid and answer questions. When calling the helpline at 800-621-3362, callers should choose Option 2 for Spanish and Option 3 for other languages.

Disaster Recovery Centers have a sign with the phrase “I Speak” in over 40 languages, which staff members can use to connect you with an interpreter that speaks your language, including American Sign Language. To request a video remote interpreter at a recovery center, send an email to FEMA_ASL_Staff@fema.dhs.gov and call 202-705-9500 to ensure the request was received. A specialist will provide the Zoom link information to connect to the service.

Assistance is Available for All

Disaster Recovery Centers also have assistive listening devices, amplified phones and caption phones available for survivors who are deaf or hard of hearing. Magnifying devices and printed information in Braille and large print are available for people who are blind or have low vision.

Apply for FEMA Assistance Today

Georgians who applied for assistance for damage related to Tropical Storm Debby are encouraged to apply for damage related to Hurricane Helene if they had home or property loss for each disaster. There are several ways to apply:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

At a Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 40019).

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST .

. Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from . Download the FEMA mobile app.

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from Tropical Storm Debby visit fema.gov/disaster/4821 and for Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4830. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.