MDC welcomes the public to view virtual Doug Tallamy program at Powder Valley Nature Center Nov. 1

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Discover a new perspective on gardening from an expert in landscaping with native plants. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting the public to view a virtual presentation by celebrated author, conservationist, and entomologist Doug Tallamy at Powder Valley Nature Center Friday, Nov 1. from 7 – 8 p.m.

The program is free, and attendees can view it on the nature center’s giant screen in its auditorium while having the chance to visit Powder Valley’s exhibits from 6 – 7 p.m. Alternatively, people can view the presentation online anywhere on their own screens.

Tallamy will present a preview of his newest book, A Chickadee’s Guide to Gardening. A professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, Tallamy has written and co-authored several other books such as Bringing Nature Home, Nature’s Best Hope, and How Can I Help? He is an advocate for home gardens and landscaping that provide habitat for native species by bridging the gap between parks and nature preserves.

"In the past we have designed our landscapes strictly for our own pleasure, with no thought to how they might impact the natural world around us,” Tallamy said. “Such landscapes do not contribute much to local ecosystems and support little life.”

As a counterpoint, Tallamy uses chickadees and other wildlife to explain how native plants that evolved with local animals provide for their needs better than non-native plant species. In the process Tallamy shows how creating living landscapes that sustain native wildlife can enhance our gardening experience.

Powder Valley’s doors will open at 6 p.m. so guests may tour the exhibits. Volunteer staff will also manage tables on topics like Missouri native plants and pollinators and showcase some of Tallamy's books. They will also offer native wildflower seed packets to those who attend in person.

While this program will be presented virtually in the Powder Valley auditorium, people may also choose to watch it anywhere from the comfort and convenience of their own screens. MDC will provide a free link to view the program. For a link to the virtual program, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4DH. The link will be provided 24 hours before the program. All who register must provide a valid email address where the link may be sent.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

