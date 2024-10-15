Q.E.P. CO., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Six Month and Second Quarter Financial Results

Six Month Adjusted Net Income Grows to $7.7 Million or $2.34 per Share

Results of Operations

During the prior fiscal year, QEP completed the sale of its Harris Flooring Group in North America and its businesses in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand in order to streamline operations and concentrate resources on its core product lines in the North American market. These divested operations have been classified as discontinued operations in our financial statements for all periods presented.

QEP reported net sales of $126.1 million for the six months ended August 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.9 million or 3.0% from the $130.0 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2024. The Company reported net sales of $62.6 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.4 million or 2.2% from the $64.0 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2024. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to the ongoing moderation of consumer spending on home improvement projects due to elevated interest rates, inflationary pressures and broader economic uncertainty.

The Company’s gross profit for the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $44.8 million compared to $41.0 million in the corresponding fiscal 2024 period, an increase of $3.8 million or 9.3%. Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $22.3 million, representing an increase of $1.4 million or 6.4%, from $20.9 million in the corresponding fiscal 2024 period. The Company’s gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 35.5% and 35.6%, respectively, which increased from 31.5% and 32.7% in the same periods of the prior fiscal year. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was largely due to lower inbound freight costs, improved product sourcing and other cost reduction initiatives.

Leonard Gould, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s results, “QEP continues to lean into product innovation by investing in people, processes, and the latest technology to bring products to market that are meaningful to the Professional Installer. This is the lifeblood of remaining ‘The Product Authority’ within our categories. We have more work ahead of us, but the Pro has noticed.

Lastly, I’d like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of our people to successfully ship our customers complete and on-time despite the challenging marketplace.”

Operating expenses for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $34.5 million and $17.2 million, respectively, or 27.3% and 27.5% of net sales in those periods, compared to $33.3 million and $16.3 million, respectively, or 25.6% and 25.5% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2024 periods. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher personnel costs in the current period.

Interest income for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively, compared to interest expense of $1.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, in the comparable fiscal 2024 periods. This change is due to the Company’s significant repayment of debt in the latter part of fiscal 2024 and the investment of the Company’s cash surplus in fiscal 2025.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes remained unchanged at 28.0% for the first six months and second quarter for both fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024.

Net income from continuing operations for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $7.7 million and $3.8 million, respectively, or $2.34 and $1.17, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2024, net income from continuing operations was $4.8 million and $3.0 million, respectively, or $1.43 and $0.88, respectively, per diluted share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $11.0 million and $5.5 million, respectively, or 8.7% of net sales for both periods. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2024, EBITDA was $8.4 million and $4.9 million, respectively, or 6.5% and 7.7% of net sales, respectively.

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2023 Net income from continuing operations $ 3,832 $ 2,954 $ 7,735 $ 4,774 Add: Interest (income) expense, net (223 ) 496 (406 ) 1,099 Provision for income taxes 1,495 1,149 3,003 1,857 Depreciation and amortization 348 348 686 704 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 5,452 $ 4,947 $ 11,018 $ 8,434

Cash provided by operations during the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $11.2 million as compared to $23.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024, reflecting the reduction in inventory to more normalized levels during the prior year period. In the first six months of fiscal 2025, cash provided by operations, along with proceeds from the sale of businesses, were used to pay a stockholder dividend, repurchase stock and increase the Company’s cash surplus. In the first six months of fiscal 2024, cash provided by operations was used to reduce borrowings under the Company’s lines of credit and increase cash balances.

Working capital as of August 31, 2024 was $61.4 million compared to $60.0 million at the end of fiscal 2024. Aggregate available cash, net of outstanding debt at August 31, 2024 was $29.8 million compared to $21.7 million at the end of fiscal 2024.

Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 62,559 $ 63,988 $ 126,084 $ 129,966 Cost of goods sold 40,271 43,050 81,292 88,978 Gross profit 22,288 20,938 44,792 40,988 Operating expenses: Shipping 6,909 7,168 13,989 14,178 General and administrative 6,952 6,249 13,236 12,375 Selling and marketing 3,278 3,110 7,184 6,981 Other income, net 45 (188 ) 51 (276 ) Total operating expenses 17,184 16,339 34,460 33,258 Operating income 5,104 4,599 10,332 7,730 Interest income (expense), net 223 (496 ) 406 (1,099 ) Income before provision for income taxes 5,327 4,103 10,738 6,631 Provision for income taxes 1,495 1,149 3,003 1,857 Net income from continuing operations operations 3,832 2,954 7,735 4,774 Gain/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (27 ) (1,272 ) 538 (2,167 ) Net income $ 3,805 $ 1,682 $ 8,273 $ 2,607 Basic earnings (loss) per share: From continuing operations 1.17 0.88 2.34 1.43 From discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.38 ) 0.17 (0.65 ) Basic earnings per share 1.16 0.50 2.51 0.78 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: From continuing operations 1.17 0.88 2.34 1.43 From discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.38 ) 0.16 (0.65 ) Diluted earnings per share 1.16 0.50 2.50 0.78 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,276 3,342 3,300 3,343 Diluted 3,280 3,347 3,307 3,348





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par values) August 31,

2024 February 29,

2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash $ 29,944 $ 22,369 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $213 and $134 at August 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024, respectively 30,283 30,338 Inventories, net 32,196 29,913 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,810 7,491 Prepaid income taxes - 1,375 Discontinued operations 721 693 Current assets 95,954 92,179 Property and equipment, net 11,352 9,894 Right of use operating lease assets 18,816 19,852 Deferred income taxes, net 2,548 2,548 Intangibles, net 4 99 Other assets 823 1,276 Total assets $ 129,497 $ 125,848 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Trade accounts payable $ 14,821 $ 14,438 Accrued liabilities 16,010 13,352 Current operating lease liabilities 3,289 3,210 Income taxes payable 373 - Lines of credit 50 601 Current maturities of debt 32 74 Discontinued operations - 479 Current liabilities 34,575 32,154 Long term debt 14 - Non-current operating lease liabilities 18,463 19,855 Other long term liabilities 740 1,209 Total liabilities 53,792 53,218 Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024, - - respectively Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value; 4,005 shares issued: 3,265 and 3,286 shares outstanding at August 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 10,361 11,901 Retained earnings 78,215 73,211 Treasury stock, 740 and 719 shares held at cost at August 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024, respectively (10,008 ) (9,517 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,867 ) (2,969 ) Shareholders' equity 75,705 72,630 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 129,497 $ 125,848





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended August 31,

2024 August 31,

2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 8,273 $ 2,607 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 686 1,708 Gain on disposal of businesses (512 ) - Gain on sale of property (1 ) (10 ) Gain from insurance recoveries - (1,293 ) Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims - 537 Impairment of long-lived asset 85 - Other non-cash adjustments 82 223 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 103 (82 ) Inventories (2,233 ) 22,101 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,678 1,468 Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,019 (3,788 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,180 23,471 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,121 ) (1,603 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses 4,305 - Proceeds from sale of property 1 36 Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims - 1,456 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,185 (111 ) Financing activities: Net repayments under lines of credit (548 ) (8,104 ) Net repayments of term loan facilities - (6,910 ) Repurchase of equity-based awards (1,540 ) - Purchase of treasury stock (403 ) (87 ) Principal payments on finance leases (55 ) (58 ) Dividends paid (3,269 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (5,815 ) (15,159 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 25 55 Net increase in cash 7,575 8,256 Cash at beginning of period 22,369 3,060 Cash at beginning of the period from discontinued

operations - 1,936 Cash at end of period $ 29,944 $ 13,252





Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except shares data)

(Unaudited)

The following table shows the changes in the shareholder's equity for the first six months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023. Accumulated Other Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Stock Income Equity Balance at February 28, 2023 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,449 $ 81,205 $ (9,410 ) $ (5,408 ) $ 77,840 Net income 2,607 2,607 Unrealized currency translation adjustments 306 306 Purchase of treasury stock (26 ) (26 ) Stock-based compensation expense 186 186 Balance at August 31, 2023 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,635 $ 83,812 $ (9,436 ) $ (5,102 ) $ 80,913 Accumulated Other Total Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid-in Retained Treasury Comprehensive Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Stock Income Equity Balance at February 29, 2024 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 11,901 $ 73,211 $ (9,517 ) $ (2,969 ) $ 72,630 Net income 8,273 8,273 Unrealized currency translation adjustments 102 102 Repurchase of equity-based awards (1,540 ) (1,540 ) Purchase of treasury stock (491 ) (491 ) Dividends paid (3,269 ) (3,269 ) Balance at August 31, 2024 - $ - 4,005,370 $ 4 $ 10,361 $ 78,215 $ (10,008 ) $ (2,867 ) $ 75,705

