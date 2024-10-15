Submit Release
Q.E.P. CO., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Six Month and Second Quarter Financial Results

Six Month Adjusted Net Income Grows to $7.7 Million or $2.34 per Share

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on August 31, 2024.

Results of Operations

During the prior fiscal year, QEP completed the sale of its Harris Flooring Group in North America and its businesses in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand in order to streamline operations and concentrate resources on its core product lines in the North American market. These divested operations have been classified as discontinued operations in our financial statements for all periods presented.

QEP reported net sales of $126.1 million for the six months ended August 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.9 million or 3.0% from the $130.0 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2024. The Company reported net sales of $62.6 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.4 million or 2.2% from the $64.0 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2024.   The decrease in net sales was primarily due to the ongoing moderation of consumer spending on home improvement projects due to elevated interest rates, inflationary pressures and broader economic uncertainty.

The Company’s gross profit for the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $44.8 million compared to $41.0 million in the corresponding fiscal 2024 period, an increase of $3.8 million or 9.3%. Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $22.3 million, representing an increase of $1.4 million or 6.4%, from $20.9 million in the corresponding fiscal 2024 period. The Company’s gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 35.5% and 35.6%, respectively, which increased from 31.5% and 32.7% in the same periods of the prior fiscal year. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was largely due to lower inbound freight costs, improved product sourcing and other cost reduction initiatives.

Leonard Gould, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Company’s results, “QEP continues to lean into product innovation by investing in people, processes, and the latest technology to bring products to market that are meaningful to the Professional Installer. This is the lifeblood of remaining ‘The Product Authority’ within our categories.   We have more work ahead of us, but the Pro has noticed.  

Lastly, I’d like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of our people to successfully ship our customers complete and on-time despite the challenging marketplace.”

Operating expenses for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $34.5 million and $17.2 million, respectively, or 27.3% and 27.5% of net sales in those periods, compared to $33.3 million and $16.3 million, respectively, or 25.6% and 25.5% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2024 periods. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher personnel costs in the current period.

Interest income for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively, compared to interest expense of $1.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, in the comparable fiscal 2024 periods. This change is due to the Company’s significant repayment of debt in the latter part of fiscal 2024 and the investment of the Company’s cash surplus in fiscal 2025.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes remained unchanged at 28.0% for the first six months and second quarter for both fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024.

Net income from continuing operations for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $7.7 million and $3.8 million, respectively, or $2.34 and $1.17, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2024, net income from continuing operations was $4.8 million and $3.0 million, respectively, or $1.43 and $0.88, respectively, per diluted share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $11.0 million and $5.5 million, respectively, or 8.7% of net sales for both periods. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2024, EBITDA was $8.4 million and $4.9 million, respectively, or 6.5% and 7.7% of net sales, respectively.

             
    For the Three Months Ended
   For the Six Months Ended
    August 31, 2024   August 31, 2023   August 31, 2024   August 31, 2023
                 
Net income from continuing operations $ 3,832     $ 2,954   $ 7,735     $ 4,774
                 
Add: Interest (income) expense, net   (223 )     496     (406 )     1,099
  Provision for income taxes   1,495       1,149     3,003       1,857
  Depreciation and amortization   348       348     686       704
EBITDA from continuing operations $ 5,452     $ 4,947   $ 11,018     $ 8,434
 

Cash provided by operations during the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $11.2 million as compared to $23.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024, reflecting the reduction in inventory to more normalized levels during the prior year period.   In the first six months of fiscal 2025, cash provided by operations, along with proceeds from the sale of businesses, were used to pay a stockholder dividend, repurchase stock and increase the Company’s cash surplus. In the first six months of fiscal 2024, cash provided by operations was used to reduce borrowings under the Company’s lines of credit and increase cash balances.

Working capital as of August 31, 2024 was $61.4 million compared to $60.0 million at the end of fiscal 2024. Aggregate available cash, net of outstanding debt at August 31, 2024 was $29.8 million compared to $21.7 million at the end of fiscal 2024.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus®, Homelux®, PRCI®, and Tomecanic®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with other facilities in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding implementation of the Company’s strategies and increasing profitability and stockholder value. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the Company’s annual report, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports and disclosures made by the Company. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, scarcity and rising cost for raw materials, shifts in global sourcing patterns, and general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates, among other factors.  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

-Financial Information Follows-

               
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
               
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  August 31,   August 31,   August 31,   August 31,
    2024       2023       2024     2023  
               
Net sales $ 62,559     $ 63,988     $ 126,084   $ 129,966  
Cost of goods sold   40,271       43,050       81,292     88,978  
Gross profit   22,288       20,938       44,792     40,988  
               
Operating expenses:              
Shipping   6,909       7,168       13,989     14,178  
General and administrative   6,952       6,249       13,236     12,375  
Selling and marketing   3,278       3,110       7,184     6,981  
Other income, net   45       (188 )     51     (276 )
Total operating expenses   17,184       16,339       34,460     33,258  
               
Operating income   5,104       4,599       10,332     7,730  
               
Interest income (expense), net   223       (496 )     406     (1,099 )
               
Income before provision for income taxes   5,327       4,103       10,738     6,631  
               
Provision for income taxes   1,495       1,149       3,003     1,857  
               
Net income from continuing operations operations   3,832       2,954       7,735     4,774  
               
Gain/(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax   (27 )     (1,272 )     538     (2,167 )
               
Net income $ 3,805     $ 1,682     $ 8,273   $ 2,607  
               
Basic earnings (loss) per share:              
From continuing operations   1.17       0.88       2.34     1.43  
From discontinued operations   (0.01 )     (0.38 )     0.17     (0.65 )
Basic earnings per share   1.16       0.50       2.51     0.78  
               
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:              
From continuing operations   1.17       0.88       2.34     1.43  
From discontinued operations   (0.01 )     (0.38 )     0.16     (0.65 )
Diluted earnings per share   1.16       0.50       2.50     0.78  
               
Weighted average number of common              
  shares outstanding:              
Basic   3,276       3,342       3,300     3,343  
Diluted   3,280       3,347       3,307     3,348  
               


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par values)
       
  August 31,
2024 		  February 29,
2024
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
       
ASSETS      
Cash $ 29,944     $ 22,369  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $213 and      
$134 at August 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024, respectively   30,283       30,338  
Inventories, net   32,196       29,913  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,810       7,491  
Prepaid income taxes   -       1,375  
Discontinued operations   721       693  
Current assets   95,954       92,179  
       
Property and equipment, net   11,352       9,894  
Right of use operating lease assets   18,816       19,852  
Deferred income taxes, net   2,548       2,548  
Intangibles, net   4       99  
Other assets   823       1,276  
Total assets $ 129,497     $ 125,848  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Trade accounts payable $ 14,821     $ 14,438  
Accrued liabilities   16,010       13,352  
Current operating lease liabilities   3,289       3,210  
Income taxes payable   373       -  
Lines of credit   50       601  
Current maturities of debt   32       74  
Discontinued operations   -       479  
Current liabilities   34,575       32,154  
       
Long term debt   14       -  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   18,463       19,855  
Other long term liabilities   740       1,209  
Total liabilities   53,792       53,218  
       
Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares      
issued and outstanding at August 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024,   -       -  
respectively      
Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value;      
4,005 shares issued: 3,265 and 3,286 shares outstanding at      
August 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024, respectively   4       4  
Additional paid-in capital   10,361       11,901  
Retained earnings   78,215       73,211  
Treasury stock, 740 and 719 shares held at cost at August 31, 2024      
and February 29, 2024, respectively   (10,008 )     (9,517 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (2,867 )     (2,969 )
Shareholders' equity   75,705       72,630  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 129,497     $ 125,848  
       


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Six Months Ended
  August 31,
2024 		  August 31,
2023
       
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 8,273     $ 2,607  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash      
provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   686       1,708  
Gain on disposal of businesses   (512 )     -  
Gain on sale of property   (1 )     (10 )
Gain from insurance recoveries   -       (1,293 )
Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims   -       537  
Impairment of long-lived asset   85       -  
Other non-cash adjustments   82       223  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   103       (82 )
Inventories   (2,233 )     22,101  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,678       1,468  
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities   3,019       (3,788 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   11,180       23,471  
       
Investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (2,121 )     (1,603 )
Proceeds from sale of businesses   4,305       -  
Proceeds from sale of property   1       36  
Proceeds from settlement of insurance claims   -       1,456  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   2,185       (111 )
       
Financing activities:      
Net repayments under lines of credit   (548 )     (8,104 )
Net repayments of term loan facilities   -       (6,910 )
Repurchase of equity-based awards   (1,540 )     -  
Purchase of treasury stock   (403 )     (87 )
Principal payments on finance leases   (55 )     (58 )
Dividends paid   (3,269 )     -  
Net cash used in financing activities   (5,815 )     (15,159 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   25       55  
       
Net increase in cash   7,575       8,256  
Cash at beginning of period   22,369       3,060  
Cash at beginning of the period from discontinued
operations		   -       1,936  
Cash at end of period $ 29,944     $ 13,252  


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(In thousands, except shares data)
(Unaudited)
                                       
The following table shows the changes in the shareholder's equity for the first six months ended August 31, 2024 and 2023.                      
                              Accumulated        
                      Other     Total  
  Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Paid-in   Retained   Treasury   Comprehensive     Shareholders'  
  Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Capital   Earnings   Stock   Income     Equity  
                                       
Balance at February 28, 2023 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449     $ 81,205     $ (9,410 )   $ (5,408 )     $ 77,840    
Net income                       2,607                 2,607    
Unrealized currency translation adjustments                           306         306    
Purchase of treasury stock                           (26 )           (26 )  
Stock-based compensation expense                   186                     186    
Balance at August 31, 2023 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,635     $ 83,812     $ (9,436 )   $ (5,102 )     $ 80,913    
                                       
                              Accumulated        
                      Other     Total  
  Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Paid-in   Retained   Treasury   Comprehensive     Shareholders'  
  Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Capital   Earnings   Stock   Income     Equity  
                                       
Balance at February 29, 2024 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,901     $ 73,211     $ (9,517 )   $ (2,969 )     $ 72,630    
Net income                       8,273                 8,273    
Unrealized currency translation adjustments                           102         102    
Repurchase of equity-based awards                   (1,540 )                   (1,540 )  
Purchase of treasury stock                           (491 )           (491 )  
Dividends paid                       (3,269 )               (3,269 )  
Balance at August 31, 2024 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 10,361     $ 78,215     $ (10,008 )   $ (2,867 )     $ 75,705    
                                       

