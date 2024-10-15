ZOOZ Power Ltd. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Tel Aviv, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOOZ POWER Ltd . (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ), the leading provider of Flywheel-based power boosting and power management solutions enabling ultra-fast multi ports EV charging, today announced that Erez Zimerman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET.

Representatives of ZOOZ Power’s management will be available on site for one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact LD Micro or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com .

A webcast of the presentation will be streamed live at the following link: https://me24.sequireevents.com/ . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power is the leading provider of Flywheel-based power boosting and power management solutions enabling widespread deployment of ultra-fast multi ports charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV), while overcoming existing grid limitations.

ZOOZ Power pioneers its unique Flywheel-based power boosting technology, enabling efficient utilization and power management of a power-limited grid at an EV charging site. Its Flywheel-based technology allows high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective ultra-fast charging infrastructure.

ZOOZ Power’s sustainable, power-boosting solutions are built with longevity and the environment in mind, helping its customers and partners accelerate the deployment of fast-charging infrastructure, thus facilitating improved utilization rates, better efficiency, greater flexibility, and faster revenues and profitability growth. ZOOZ Power is publicly traded on NASDAQ and TASE under the ticker ZOOZ.

For more information, please visit: www.zoozpower.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

