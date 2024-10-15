Taboola Introduces Abby, An Industry First Generative AI Assistant, Enabling Advertisers to “Talk to Abby” to Start and Manage Every Aspect of Advertising Campaigns

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced the introduction of Abby, an industry-first Generative AI technology that advertisers can use to start and manage campaigns, even without being an expert in advertising.



Nearly 91% of advertisers are already using or considering implementing Generative AI technology, according to industry data. Advertiser adoption for Generative AI has risen sharply recently as well, as a result of their desire to improve efficiency, drive more sales and return on investment–81% of advertisers believe it can increase sales for their organizations.

Abby is an advanced AI assistant for advertisers that offers a conversational approach to building and launching every aspect of their campaigns–budgeting, targeting, creative, optimization and more.

Abby is built on more than a decade of learnings from successful advertiser campaigns across Taboola and allows advertisers to launch effective campaigns in minutes, on a network of trusted premium publisher websites that reaches more than 600 million daily active users.

In testing, advertiser campaigns launched with Abby were estimated to go live 75% faster than campaigns set up manually.

Abby builds and manages every aspect of advertisers’ media plans, prompting users with simple questions that automatically build media plans based on any marketing objective. Advertisers can focus on goals like driving purchases, increasing brand awareness or lead generation, as well as set budget allocations between desktop and mobile, and more.

Abby also offers advanced Generative AI creative features, allowing advertisers to use the same conversational approach to creating and modifying images. Advertisers can edit backgrounds, call to actions (CTAs), and create relevant creative captions without any image editing software or expertise required.

“Abby reinvents what's possible for advertisers of all sizes, taking the guesswork and time demands out of launching campaigns,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Abby democratizes access to advertising so that anyone can build their campaigns, in the same way they would talk to a seasoned ad industry executive. Advertisers can ‘speak’ to Abby in plain language and sit back as she acts as a campaign expert. Abby combines the best of Generative AI with our unique data and best practices to help advertisers succeed. This is one more step on our journey to drive advertiser success with Taboola.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

