Ethylene Market is Expected to Develop at a Modest 6% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Rapidly surging demand for packaged products and growing advancements in packaging technology are projected to augment the demand for ethylene in the near future.

Westford, USA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Ethylene market will attain a value of USD 194.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rapidly surging demand for packaged products and growing advancements in packaging technology are projected to augment the demand for ethylene in the near future. The increase in use of ethylene derivatives in multiple industry verticals is also estimated to create new opportunities for ethylene companies in the future.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ethylene Market" Pages – 197, Tables – 95, Figures – 76

Ethylene Market Report Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 129.5 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 194.7 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Feedstock, Application, End-Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information/product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High demand for lightweight materials Key Market Drivers Growing demand for packaging around the world

Polyethylene Projected to Account for the Highest Ethylene Demand through 2031

Rapidly surging use of low-density and high-density polyethylene products in multiple industry verticals ranging from packaging to automotive are slated to help the dominance of this segment. High demand for lightweight products in different industry verticals is also expected to help ethylene companies generate substantial revenue in the future. Emphasis on sustainability is also a key factor promoting the demand for low-density polyethylene products.

Demand for Ethylene in Automobile Industry is Slated to Surge at a Noteworthy Pace Going Forward

The rising emphasis of vehicle manufacturers on reducing weight to comply with strict emission mandates and improve vehicle efficiency are slated to help promote the use of ethylene in the future. Growing use of lightweight components for manufacturing vehicles and the use of ethylene in engine coolant and antifreeze manufacturing will also create new business scope for ethylene providers in the long run.

Asia Pacific Region Takes the Crown When It Comes to Global Ethylene Demand Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the most prominent industrial organizations in the world including a vast range of verticals ranging from food & beverages to automotive. High demand for packaging, rising automotive manufacturing activities, e-commerce boom, and increasing disposable income are some key factors that can directly or indirectly favor the sales of ethylene going forward. India and China are estimated to be the top markets in this region.

Ethylene Market Insights:

Drivers

High demand for ethylene derivatives

Rising use of ethylene in packaging products

Growing demand for packaged products around the world

Restraints

Fluctuations in raw material pricing and availability

Stringent regulatory mandates for ethylene use

Prominent Players in Ethylene Market

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil Corporation

Sinopec

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Dow Chemical Company

Total S.A.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Corporation

INEOS Group AG

Key Questions Answered in Ethylene Market Report

What drives the global Ethylene market growth?

Who are the leading Ethylene providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for Ethylene in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (high use of ethylene derivatives, growing demand for packaging products), restraints (fluctuations in raw material availability and pricing, strict regulations regarding ethylene use), and opportunities (rising demand for lightweight products in multiple industries), influencing the growth of Ethylene market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Ethylene market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

